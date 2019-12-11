Lamar Jackson Praises Jets Defense, Singles Out Jamal Adams AND Quinnen Williams

Greatness recognizes greatness. When asked about the New York Jets defense he will face on Thursday night, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson noted two players who stood out.

One was a given and one, well, was quite the surprise.

Jackson is having a tremendous year, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback leading the NFL’s second best total offense while putting up tremendous numbers not just passing but also running the ball. He will be a tall task for the New York Jets defense, with usually stoic head coach Adam Gase remarking on Tuesday that Jackson “could make you miss in a phone booth.”

But while Jackson is having a great season and is the front-runner to be the league’s MVP, he potentially sees across the line on Thursday night another player whom he respects. Jets safety Jamal Adams, according to Jackson, is a tremendous talent. So too is rookie defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who has been criticized for not putting up huge numbers in his rookie season.

On Tuesday at the team’s facility, Jackson was asked about the Jets defense and after a tip of the cap to the whole unit, he brought up the Pro Bowl safety Adams and then the rookie Williams.

“All helmets at the ball. Jamal Adams is a great safety. They have the rookie, Quinnen Williams, [who is] a great D-tackle, young at that. He’s going to be a problem,” Jackson told reporters on Tuesday.

“But we have great guys, and our guards and center, we’ll do a great job at that. But we just have to play ball, get ready for a physical game.”

The inclusion of Williams as a player to watch is sure to raise some eyebrows. The rookie has been unfairly criticized, the Jets first round pick in last April’s NFL Draft being held to a ridiculous standard as an interior defensive lineman. His role, to take on multiple blockers and be efficient in the run defense, is not a glamorous one or a task that produces big numbers.

That Jackson included Williams as an impact player on the Jets defense underscores that numbers and highlight plays aren’t the best way to judge a player in Williams’ role.

Including Adams isn’t a surprise, given that the safety has been on fire in recent weeks, although his ability to play on Thursday night isn’t looking likely.

Adams, who has not practiced or played since suffering an ankle injury in Week 13 at the Cincinnati Bengals, may not play on Sunday. Jackson said it doesn’t change the defense’s identity.

“Yes, but it’s still going to be a physical game,” Jackson said. “James Burgess is playing well at linebacker. He used to play with me at Louisville, so I know what they’re bringing.”