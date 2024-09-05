Latest Mock Draft Has New York Jets Selecting Miami QB, Heisman Favorite
The New York Jets aren't worried about the 2025 NFL draft just yet, as their eyes are focused on winning a Super Bowl this season.
However, with Aaron Rodgers likely retiring in the next few years, the Jets will eventually face the reality of finding a new franchise quarterback.
Perhaps they'll take a similar approach to the one they used when they traded for Rodgers, but it's not always common for star quarterbacks to be on the market. New York may need to draft a player who could fit that role if that opportunity doesn't present itself.
Bleacher Report expects that to be the case.
Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department released their 2025 NFL mock draft, mocking current Heisman frontrunner Cam Ward of the University of Miami to the Jets at No. 23.
Ward has questions as a player, making some questionable passes at times, but that isn't uncommon for a young quarterback.
Dame Parson of B/R outlined why New York should draft the Texas native.
"The Jets have Aaron Rodgers and that's it at quarterback," Parson said. "If Rodgers were to play out the entirety of his contract, the Jets' faith in the 40-year-old signal-caller will have been rewarded. With that said, the organization must prepare for the future sooner rather than later. Ward is a great fit to learn behind Rodgers for at least a year. The two-time transfer's combination of upper-echelon arm talent, accuracy and off-script playmaking ability pairs well with the young playmakers on the Jets roster."
Ward transferred to Miami this year after playing for Washington State for two seasons. Last campaign, he threw for 3,735 yards, 25 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, completing 66.6% of his 485 pass attempts.
The 2025 NFL draft has multiple high-end players, but there isn't a clear-cut top quarterback. Even if there were, the Jets, hopefully, wouldn't be drafting high enough to select said player.
If they were able to, it'd be an indication that their year didn't go as planned.
Perhaps they'll wait until the 2026 NFL draft to address the problem, which is certainly possible if Rodgers decides to return in 2025-26.
There's a lot that has to play out over the next six months, and because it's such a big issue, there's even more pressure on New York to win now.
It'd also help their case of landing a proven quarterback on the open market when the time comes if they're coming off a Super Bowl.
They have all the talent in the world to do so.