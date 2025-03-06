Lions $14.5 Million Star Named 'Perfect' Free Agent For Jets
The New York Jets may need to add a new cornerback into the mix this offseason.
New York has Sauce Gardner in the mix and hopefully will for years to come. He's one of the top corners in football all around and New York should do everything possible to build the cornerback room around him.
They will need other playmakers as well, though. DJ Reed has been a solid running mate for Gardner over the last few years, but he's heading to free agency. If he were to leave, the Jets absolutely will need to add another option.
Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker made a list of "perfect" free agent fits for each team and mentioned Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III for New York.
"New York Jets: CB Carlton Davis III," Locker said. "As if the Jets’ uncertainties weren’t deep enough going into 2025, they likely will have to confront the loss of cornerback D.J. Reed. There are few better candidates than Davis to fill his shoes if he does depart.
New head coach Aaron Glenn traded for Davis before the 2024 season, and the transaction proved to be beneficial. Davis turned in a 72.1 PFF coverage grade and an 87.9 passer rating when targeted during his one season in Detroit. In terms of Davis in Glenn’s Cover 1 scheme, the cornerback ranks 15th among qualifiers over the past two years with a 60.2 PFF coverage grade out of the man look, and his 22% forced incompletion rate places fourth."
Davis is an obvious fit. He was a big piece for the Aaron Glenn-led Lions defense last year and likely will be cheaper than Reed. Last year he had a $14.5 million deal with Detroit and is projected to land a three-year, $41 million deal this offseason by Spotrac. Reed is projected to land a four-year, $58 million deal.
Glenn already has experience with him and Davis would form a fearsome duo with Gardner. This would be a great pickup if the Jets could pluck him from Detroit.
