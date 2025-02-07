Lions $35 Million Star Gives Honest Outlook On Jets' Aaron Glenn
If New York Jets fans weren't already excited about new head coach Aaron Glenn, they should be even more so now.
The Jets got their guy. Glenn was drafted by the Jets, spent the first eight seasons of his career in New York, and clearly wanted this job above all else. Since he was announced as the team's next head coach, there's been pretty much nothing else but praise for the move.
Glenn showed a ton of passion in his first press conference in front of the New York media and players have talked about their excitement for the move. The Jets got Glenn after he spent the last four seasons as the Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator.
He did a lot to help turn that defense around and one of the Lions' top defensive stars Aidan Hutchinson had nothing but praise for Glenn on "The Pat McAfee Show."
"He’s so great. Me and AG, our relationship has developed so much over the three years that I was with him,” Hutchinson said. "I feel like with AG, he knew what to say at the right time, every time. Every message whether it was a win or whether it was a loss, he was on point, and I feel like there was never anything he said that I was like, ‘Ugh, maybe you shouldn’t have said that.’ Sometimes coaches say things and you’re like, ‘Eh, I don’t know if that was the message.’ But I feel like every time he said something, it was right. And then so him being a head coach, I think he’s going to be a really good head coach.”
Hutchinson clearly is familiar with Glenn. He was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and has been with Glenn over the last three seasons. Hutchinson is one of the top, young defensive players in the game right now. He signed a four-year deal worth over $35 million with the Lions and surely will get a whole lot more when he eventually makes his way to free agency. That's not for at least two years, but maybe when the day comes, Glenn can give him a call about coming over to New York.
Jets fans certainly should be excited.
