Loaded AFC Powerhouse Again Favored To Sign Jets' Aaron Rodgers

The Steelers seem to be the favorites to sign Aaron Rodgers despite what he wants.

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) reacts following a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
The Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes is seemingly down to three teams: the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, and Minnesota Vikings.

Rodgers reportedly prefers to sign with the Vikings, but it's unclear if Minnesota is going to want him. The Vikings already have J.J. McCarthy, so adding Rodgers may be a long shot.

Henry McKenna of FOX Sports recently favored the Steelers in the Rodgers sweepstakes, especially if the Vikings opt out of signing him.

"The Steelers make more sense than anyone. In that situation, everybody is the right amount of desperate. I don't know that it'll work out," McKenna wrote. "But given that coach Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh fan base are tired of 10 wins and one-and-done playoff appearances (which is a pretty good life, but not good enough for the Steelers), GM Omar Khan might make the move for Rodgers.

"And if the Vikings pass on Rodgers, he's looking at New York or Pittsburgh. That's an easy choice. Bring on Tomlin, DK Metcalf, George Pickens, and the Terrible Towels."

The Steelers are continously looked at as the favorites in the Rodgers sweepstakes and it's for a good reason. Pittsburgh has the team built around the quarterback position to be successful, but coach Mike Tomlin just doesn't have a quarterback.

Adding Rodgers might not be game changing for the Vikings or Giants, but it could be the difference between being at the bottom of the league and the top of the league for the Steelers.

At the end of the day, Rodgers is more likely to sign with the Steelers than anywhere else. The Vikings could still shock the league and sign him, but it doesn't make the most sense of the three options.

