NFL Executive Marc Ross: Robby Anderson Isn't A True No. 1; Jets Must Draft A Wide Receiver

For the offseason, the top issue for the New York Jets is to rebuild – or perhaps simply build – an offensive line that had been neglected in both the NFL Draft and free agency for the past five seasons. After that, however, the Jets will need to focus on adding playmakers.

In particular, this team is desperate for a high-end wide receiver to add a dynamic component to the passing game.

The Jets offense last year was a bit bland and pragmatic, even during the second half of the season when they went 6-2 in their final eight games. Some of that can be attributed to the offensive line and the lack of a running game to balance the offense. But the Jets also lacked playmakers who can stretch the field or be explosive.

Jamison Crowder was the Jets leading wide receiver this past season and Robby Anderson had a solid spell of games during the second half of the season. But the Jets need more and better, especially if they are going to take the next step in what will be quarterback Sam Darnold’s third year with the team.

Marc Ross, former Vice President of Player Evaluation for the New York Giants, who also spent times in the scouting departments of the Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles, is convinced that the Jets need to invest one of their first two draft picks on a wide receiver.

“They definitely, when you look at their offensive roster, really Robby Anderson is their No. 1 and he’s not a true No. 1. And you’d rather him to be a specialist, to stretch the field. Jamison, we know he’s a slot guy. They do need to upgrade that position. It’s a good year in the draft for wide receivers so that’s a positive for the Jets in that it is a good year for that position if they want to go there at No. 11 or the second round,” Ross told Sports Illustrated.com’s Jets Country.

“The Amari Cooper and A.J. Green caliber receivers, who knows if they leave. It isn’t a strong year in free agency so the draft might make more sense as the way for them to go.”

Ross is currently an analyst with the NFL Network.

As Ross noted, it isn’t a great or very deep free agent class of wide receivers this year. One area that he doesn’t think the Jets should go is with a certain talented – but problematic – wide receiver.

Antonio Brown, cut by the New England Patriots after just one game this past year, is arguably the most talented wide receiver of his generation. But his baggage – considerable to say the least – doesn’t fit what Ross thinks the Jets should do this offseason. It isn’t the right direction he said.

“I don’t think at this point, where they are, that he’s worth the investment. Obviously the attention he brings, positive and negative, coming in New York, it will be a circus, no matter what he does,” Ross said.

“I don’t think from the development of Sam Darnold – and [Brown’s] trying to get into good graces and the attention and the negative attention that Antonio brings will be worth it for the program.”