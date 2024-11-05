Midseason Look: New York Jets 2025 Draft Fits for Key Roster Holes
The New York Jets 3-6 start has exposed needs in several key areas, from offensive line protection to defensive consistency and reliable playmaking options. Injuries and free agency departures loom on the horizon. To close the gaps, New York will need a draft class that brings in immediate impact players and depth across the board, setting the team up for success in 2025 and beyond.
Deone walker: IDL, Kentucky Wildcats
With the potential departures of defensive linemen like Leki Fotu, Solomon Thomas, and Javon Kinlaw, the Jets will likely prioritize adding a quality starter alongside standout Quinnen Williams.
Enter Deone Walker.
Standing at 6’6” and 348 pounds, Walker is a disruptive force who demands double teams, opening up opportunities for teammates and frequently penetrating backfields. His agility is remarkable for his size, allowing him to navigate blocks, pressure quarterbacks, and stuff run plays. Walker’s versatility enables him to line up across various positions on the line, and his high motor, combined with solid tackling, ensures he’s relentless on every play. Named team captain as a sophomore, he brings leadership qualities that add to his value on and off the field.
Deone Walker’s physical profile and disruptive style make him an ideal fit for the Jets’ defensive front, where his presence alongside Quinnen Williams would form a formidable interior duo. Williams and Walker are big-bodied linemen who can demand double teams, creating opportunities for edge rushers like Will McDonald and Jermaine Johnson, who is set to return from an Achilles tear in 2025. With Walker and Williams occupying blockers and disrupting plays at the line of scrimmage, McDonald and Johnson would have greater freedom to exploit gaps and attack the quarterback from the outside. This setup amplifies the Jets' pass-rushing potential, allowing their edge players to capitalize on one-on-one matchups, wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks.
Luther Burden III: WR, Missouri Tigers
With veteran receiver Mike Williams set to hit free agency and uncertainty surrounding the futures of Allen Lazard and Davante Adams, both of whom could follow Aaron Rodgers’ lead in 2025, the Jets may need fresh talent in the receiver room. Missouri Tigers standout receiver Luther Burden III fits this mold.
A former five-star recruit, Burden made waves at Missouri with his explosive playmaking ability, especially during his sophomore season, where he racked up 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns on 86 catches. Burden is a dynamic athlete with an electric first step, allowing him to create instant separation off the line. His body control and agility make him a mismatch in contested catch situations, while his compact frame and physicality allow him to play bigger than his listed size. Burden’s speed, vision, and contact balance make him a yards-after-catch machine capable of turning short throws into chunk plays. He also brings special teams value as a punt returner, adding another layer to his versatility.
Lining Burden next to Garrett Wilson would give the Jets a youthful, dynamic pairing with complementary skill sets. While Wilson stretches defenses vertically and works the perimeter, Burden’s knack for creating in space and producing after the catch could add unpredictability to the offense. His versatility could allow the Jets to use him both in the slot and on designed plays, giving them an offensive weapon to fill any gaps in their receiving corps.
Jonah Savaiinaea: OT/OG, Arizona Wildcats
With Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses potentially leaving after 2024 and offensive line play being a weak spot for the Jets this season, addressing the line will be a priority heading into 2025. Jonah Savaiinaea could be a valuable addition. The Honolulu native has proven his versatility and reliability at Arizona, starting at right guard as a freshman before transitioning to right tackle as a sophomore. His ability to hold down both positions while allowing just two sacks each season underscores his adaptability and impact in pass protection. Like 2024 first-round pick Olu Fashanu, Savaiinaea’s flexibility could stabilize the Jets' line, even if players shift positions or new faces join the unit.
Savaiinaea’s quickness out of his stance, lateral agility, and high football IQ make him effective against complex defensive schemes. His hand strength and awareness allow him to neutralize bull rushers and handle stunts and blitzes. While he occasionally struggles with balance and overextends, his overall pass-protection skills are exceptional. Although his run blocking could use refinement, particularly with pulling in space, his size and blocking presence make him a powerful asset upfront. With Savaiinaea’s versatility alongside Fashanu, the Jets could better protect their quarterback, offering stability to an offensive line needing dependable talent.
Jay Higgins: ILB, Iowa Hawkeyes
Injuries and a lack of depth at inside linebacker have plagued the Jets’ defense this season, making it clear they need to bolster the position. With veteran CJ Mosley nearing the end of his contract and Jamien Sherwood—who’s filled in admirably this year—set to hit free agency, there’s a pressing need for an impact linebacker to learn under Mosley and eventually take on a starting role. Jay Higgins from Iowa could be exactly what the Jets need.
Higgins, a standout from Indianapolis, Indiana, emerged as the heart of Iowa's defense in 2023, tying a school record with 171 total tackles and earning first-team All-America honors. Known for his sideline-to-sideline range, Higgins is a reliable tackler who rarely misses, making him a dependable last line of defense against the run. His coverage skills are solid for an inside linebacker, positioning him well to contribute in nickel packages. Higgins’ leadership and field awareness make him a natural field general, as shown by his role as team captain, and his football IQ allows him to anticipate plays and be in the right place at the right time.
While Higgins lacks elite bulk and straight-line speed, his instincts and tackling reliability make him a high-floor prospect who could contribute immediately on special teams while learning the ropes in a pro defense. For the Jets, Higgins would be a natural understudy for Mosley, with the potential to grow into a starting role. His presence would provide much-needed depth and stability at a position of need, reinforcing the Jets' defensive core and filling a crucial gap in their linebacker rotation.
Colston Loveland: TE, Michigan Wolverines
With Tyler Conklin and Kenny Yeboah both set to hit free agency, the Jets’ tight end room could seriously need reinforcements in 2025. Colston Loveland out of Michigan offers a skill set that could provide an immediate boost. Known for his combination of size, athleticism, and hands, Loveland consistently makes plays both as a receiver and blocker. His 6’5” frame, quick footwork, and sharp route-running make him a matchup nightmare for linebackers and safeties alike. Loveland’s ability to gain yards after the catch (YAC) adds a dynamic element that would bolster a Jets offense needing more explosive playmakers.
As a versatile pass-catcher, Loveland would fit well alongside young Jets star Garrett Wilson, giving the team a reliable target in the middle of the field. His high football IQ and advanced spatial awareness allow him to excel in creating separation and executing precise routes. Although Loveland is still working to improve his blocking consistency and add strength to maintain leverage, his overall profile as a dual-threat tight end positions him as a valuable addition. With Loveland in the fold, the Jets would gain a versatile offensive weapon capable of stretching defenses, helping to relieve pressure on Wilson and adding a new layer to their passing game.