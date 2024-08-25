Minnesota Vikings Safety ‘Could Help’ New York Jets Amid Questionable Safety Room
The New York Jets defense doesn't have many holes. As a unit, one could make a strong argument that they're the best in the NFL. However, there are always ways for a team to improve, and there's one position where the Jets might need that to happen.
New York lost Jordan Whitehead to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he posted a season with 65 tackles, four interceptions, and nine pass deflections. Whitehead graded out at 68.2 overall, according to PFF.
The safety room has been an issue for most of the offseason, and the Jets front office has continued to ignore it. They had an opportunity to land a few safeties in free agency but didn't do so.
That's why they were urged to add someone with the campaign starting in about two weeks.
Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report believes they have the "weakest" safety room in the NFL.
"The Jets might have the weakest safety group in the league right now," Ballentine wrote.
He then added that Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine could help them.
"Both the New York Jets and New York Giants have questionable safety depth. Cine hasn't proven enough to be considered a starter for anyone, but he's a great athlete whose college film looked good enough for him to be a first-round pick.
"The Giants safety room took a massive hit when Xavier McKinney wasn't retained and the Jets lost Jordan Whitehead."
Cine has only played in 10 games during his two year NFL career, but hasn't been bad in his short time. He posted an overall grade of 66.3, according to PFF, which was slightly above average for his position.
The Vikings have him listed as a third-stringer in their unofficial depth chart, which could be a sign that he'll be traded or released on Tuesday. A former first-round pick, his career hasn't gotten off to the start that many expected it to in 2022.
However, there's talent there. and with the lack of that on New York's roster, it could be a risk worth taking.
This is the biggest season for the Jets in the past 20-plus years. Not accomplishing what they're hoping for because of a safety problem, especially when it's been such a clear issue, would be a bad look on the front office.
They still have time to address it, but they'll have to do so shortly to get any player up to speed and comfortable with their defense.