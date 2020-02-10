Joe Namath Loves Tua Tagovailoa (But Has Injury Concerns), Raves About Joe Burrows

When the New York Jets selected Joe Namath with the first pick of the 1965 AFL Draft, they took a transformational quarterback who had dominated the SEC. Now, the SEC might see two quarterbacks from the conference taken in the first five picks of April’s NFL Draft.

And Namath, a former standout at Alabama, thinks both players are ready to step into the NFL and contribute. The two quarterbacks have bright futures in the league according to the Hall of Fame quarterback.

Namath remains the only quarterback to lead the New York Jets to a championship, as he did in Super Bowl III.

Joe Burrow, who won the Heisman and the Maxwell Award this past year as the nation’s top player, is the consensus first pick in the draft, held by the Cincinnati Bengals. Also a likely top pick is Tua Tagovailoa, who was the Heisman runner-up last year and was named the Maxwell Award recipient by the Maxwell Football Club.

As for Tagovailoa, who is a popular mock draft pick to the Miami Dolphins at No. 5, Namath knows him well through the Alabama connection.

“He’s a heck of a player and a fine young man – and a heck of a player! It remains to be seen what happens. Everyone that has experienced him, knows he improves your team and lifts everybody up,” Namath told SportsIllustrated.com.

“Tua has had some injuries, it is tough to play when you have the injuries…Now there are guys coming into the league who had a history of being hurt, is he going to hold up? That is the big question with Tua because of the ankle injury, hip injury.”

Tagovailoa had a bad ankle sprain midway through 2019 that cost him significant portions of his final season at Alabama. He then had a hip injury that shelved him for the postseason.

As for Burrow, Namath had no ‘Bama bias for the rival quarterback.

In leading LSU to the national championship, Burrow passed for 5,761 yards with 60 touchdowns and six interceptions. In beating Clemson in the national championship game, Burrow was 31-of-49 for 463 yards with five touchdowns.

In beating Oklahoma to advance in the college football playoffs, he had 493 passing yards and seven touchdowns. He didn’t throw an interception in the playoffs.

“This cat, I marveled at him every game I saw him play,” Namath said.

“I got to think he’s going to go first. Tua will give you everything he has and they know that. I keep referring to Lady Luck and injuries. You got to be lucky not to get them.”

Namath is currently busy with his foundation, which helps treats individuals who have suffered head trauma. In addition, his autobiography All the Way: My Life in Four Quarters has found success in hard copy and also as an audiobook.