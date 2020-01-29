Joe Namath Praises Jets QB Sam Darnold: 'He Showed Some Good Things'

The greatest quarterback in the history of the New York Jets, Joe Namath has seen development and growth from Sam Darnold this past season. In his second season in the NFL, Darnold endured ups and downs but leaves Namath optimistic about where things are going.

After the Jets 17-16 home loss in Week 1, Darnold missed the next three weeks of the season following a diagnosis of mononucleosis. That was part of a 1-7 start to the season for the Jets and a rough stretch of play for Darnold, who struggled with interceptions as the Jets season spiraled doward.

The second-year quarterback did rebound during the second half of the season, cutting back on turnovers drastically after a conversation with head coach Adam Gase where he sounded off on the offense’s direction. It was improved decision making that coincided – or perhaps spurred – the Jets to finish the season 6-2 and drastically rewrite the narrative around the season.

Darnold showed not just promise to close out the season for the Jets but also development. He was, over the season’s final eight games, the quarterback who showed so much promise during his rookie season. Here he was, putting some of those pieces together.

Namath, still the only man to quarterback the Jets to the Super Bowl, saw growth from Darnold during a season that started with adversity. He gave a positive review on Darnold’s transition from a rough start to the year to taking a step forward by Week 17.

“There are some plays he’d rather have not done but any of us who have handled the ball would like to have it back when throwing or making a decision. He started out – well, ‘Lady Luck’ played a cruel with that mononucleosis so he got off to a tough start and consequently the team did too,” Namath told SportsIllustrated.com’s Jets Country.

“He showed some good things and we’re still optimistic about his development. That staff, coach Gase – I know people were on [Gase's] case but the second half of the season, winning six out of eight is pretty darn good. I think there is a lot of positivity going towards that direction from myself and the coaching staff and the team. He’s certainly improving.”

In 2020, Darnold saw improvement in passing yards (3,024 yards), his touchdown: interception ratio (19:13) as well as completion percentage (61.9%) and passer rating (84.3).

As a second-year quarterback in his first year in Gase’s system, Darnold’s increased comfort level shouldn’t come as a surprise. To Namath, it certainly wasn’t shocking to see Darnold settle in to the system as the season wore on.

“I watched every game and there are some things he’ll improve on," Namath said.

“With added experience, moments like that will be better. As a third year player, he’s still learning and get sharper and sharper."