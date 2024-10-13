New X-Factor Emerges to Potentially Derail Davante Adams, Jets Trade
It’s not a lead-pipe lock that the Las Vegas Raiders will trade wide receiver Davante Adams to anyone, much less the New York Jets.
The deadline is Nov. 5. Reportedly, the Raiders want a second-round pick and for the new team to take on the rest of Adams’ contract, the remainder of the $16.89 million he’s owed this season. No one has met that price, or else Adams would be somewhere else already.
In fact, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that the interest, to this point, is not “phone-is-ringing-off-the-hook interest.”
But, while Adams is expected to be on the sideline for the third straight game with a hamstring injury on Sunday, he’ll be watching perhaps the most unexpected factor that could derail any deal — quarterback Aidan O’Connell.
The Raiders will start O’Connell at quarterback this week in place of Gardner Minshew II, who opened the season as a starter. Minshew isn’t hurt. The Raiders are turning to O’Connell for a boost offensively.
The move would seem like it would have no impact on Adams’ potential trade market, but as Schefter reported, the young quarterback could have a significant impact on how Adams feels about staying in Las Vegas the rest of the season.
Adams is considered to be a big booster of O’Connell, who started the final four games of last season. Given that O’Connell threw eight touchdowns and no interceptions during that stretch, Adams would benefit from playing with O’Connell.
Schefter’s report indicated that Adams sees O’Connell as one of the best quarterbacks he’s ever played with, is intrigued by the chance to play with him again, that the connection between the two and Adams’ sluggish trade market, “… should not be discounted or overlooked.”
It’s possible movement could come this week. The NFL’s fall owners meeting will be in Atlanta on Tuesday, which means that Raiders owner Mark Davis will be in town with the other 31 owners. It might make getting a deal done easier if ownership is face-to-face with potential suitors.
Or it could complicate matters if Davis truly is locked into his asking price, which could still change as the league gets closer to the trade deadline and the direction of the Raiders’ season becomes clearer. At least four other NFL teams are said to be reasonably interested in acquiring Adams.
While he has 18 receptions for 209 yards and a touchdown in three games, Adams has been one of the game’s most productive receivers since 2014. With Green Bay in eight season he had 669 receptions for 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns.
He was an All-Pro in his first season with the Raiders in 2022, and was exceptional, with 203 receptions in his first two years.