New York Jets’ Aaron Rodgers Reveals How Many More Years He Has Left
The New York Jets are hopeful that Aaron Rodgers can lead them to the promised land. After having to deal with an unfortunate year one in the Rodgers era due to getting injured on the first drive of the 2023-24 campaign, the season almost felt like a wasted one.
However, Rodgers and the Jets have an opportunity to put that behind themselves, as the future Hall of Famer looks healthy. As long as he can stay on the field, they should have a year that was much better than last.
Due to Rodgers being 40 years old, there are some worries that he could be heading out after this season. Not only would that hurt New York, as they'd only get one year with the all-time great, but it'd also mean that they have to find another quarterback.
As every Jets fan knows, this franchise hasn't exactly had much success when it comes to finding a quarterback. However, for now, Rodgers is their man, and that's all they can ask for.
From the sound of things, Rodgers could be playing again in 2025-26, giving New York a chance to win again if things don't go as planned in 2024-25.
When asked how much longer he has in him in an episode of "Pardon My Take," Rodgers hinted at playing two years for the Jets.
"I don't know. I'm not sure. This one for sure. I wanted to do two good ones and to give us a chance to retire a Jet and win two Super Bowls."
While it's not a guarantee that he'll do so, that comment should get fans excited for more reasons than not. Most importantly, he wants to win a Super Bowl, and this team has every chance in the world to accomplish that if they do what's needed out of them.
For that to happen, Rodgers has to be who he once was. It's tough to ask him to do so due to his age and coming off an injury, but if he could give them what he did in 2021 for the Green Bay Packers, there might not be a better team in the NFL.
It'll be interesting to follow in the early stages, as New York's season essentially weighs on his shoulders. With weapons around him, a revamped offensive line, and one of the best defenses in the NFL, everything looks to be as good as it's ever been for the Jets.