Report: New York Jets Head Coach Adam Gase May Not Be on the Hot Seat

Contrary to recent reports, New York Jets head coach Adam Gase is not on the hot seat.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, citing sources close to the situation, reported on Thursday morning that Gase is not necessarily one foot out the door. Rumors had circled for the better part of a week that Thursday night could be Gase’s last with the Jets were they to lose their nationally televised game to the Denver Broncos.

“The thinking is that firing Gase would not only be counterproductive in general, but also potentially damaging to quarterback Sam Darnold,” Rapoport reports.

“In addition, the Jets want to see if the team turns it around.”

The Jets, at 0-3, have struggled this year. They are last in total offense and have lost their three games this season by a combined 57 points.

On Sunday, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported that Jets management was monitoring Gase’s job, intimating that the head coach could be on his way out. On Monday morning, Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd said that Gase could be fired if the Jets don’t win on Thursday night.

“To be clear, no one is happy about the brand of football being played. It has been bad. But there is more that goes into it than simply firing the coach and moving on,” Rapoport reports.

“The hope is that Gase and the team can do a U-turn, starting tonight, similar to how it finished 6-2 last season. Pulling the plug now may satiate a frustrated fan base, but would it do any good?”

Last year, the Jets closed out the season strong to finish 7-9 and with considerable momentum. The slow start to 2020 has been a discouraging disappointment given last year’s solid finish and the efforts made to rebuild this offseason in free agency and the NFL Draft.

There has been a groundswell of fan angst against Gase in recent weeks due to the Jets slow start this season. Former players are joining in as well in the criticism.

Three factors have made this an almost impossible season by which to judge Gase.

The league’s second-toughest schedule coupled with no preseason games by which to gel an almost entirely rebuilt offensive line and wide receivers corps has hurt Gase for sure. As have injuries, which have decimated the team’s lack of depth as well.

On Sunday in the Jets 36-7 loss at the Indianapolis Colts, the Jets were down their top three wide receivers, All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell, a right tackle and lost their starting left tackle was hurt in the game as well. Being down half their offense including their four top playmakers is tough enough.

Having a roster that is still being rebuilt and that has faced such a slew of injuries makes being competitive a tall task.

The Jets do have some good news. On Thursday night, they face the also winless Denver Broncos, who are starting a third-string rookie quarterback, Brett Rypien.

The Jets also saw wide receiver Jamison Crowder (hamstring) return to practice on Thursday after missing the last three weeks. Right tackle George Fant (concussion) and left tackle Mekhi Becton (shoulder) also practiced this week.