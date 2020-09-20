Jets Head Coach Adam Gase on 49ers Loss: 'I'm Pissed Right Now. That S--T Is No Fun."

Another week but a very similar narrative for the New York Jets, who lost 31-13 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

For the now 0-2 Jets, the failings of last week’s loss at the Buffalo Bills were repeated, an offense that stalled and had a hard time putting up points combined with a defense that struggled to get off the field. It made for a long afternoon for a lackluster Jets team that took gut-punch after gut-punch from the defending NFC champions.

Much like the week before, the Bills just physically moved the Jets around, dominating at the line of scrimmage and systematically pulling the defense apart.

It is a tiresome storyline for the Jets, this coming after a close to last year that seemed to have the roster and head coach Adam Gase pointed in the right direction of their rebuild. This now looks like a team at the start of a rebuild rather than one heading towards the light at the end of the tunnel.

“I’m pissed right now. That s—t is no fun going out there and getting your ass beat,” Gase said in his virtual press conference following the game. “We need to get better fast.”

For the Jets, an offseason spent addressing needs and supposedly improving their two-deep has seen serious regression.

A defense, so sound a year ago despite injuries, has look lost the past two weeks. And where there was talk of progress and development on offense, the Jets look just as bad as they did last year when they were the second-worst offense in the NFL.

The Jets managed 17 first downs and just 277 yards of total offense on Sunday. This is only a slight uptick from last week’s loss at the Bills.

It all calls into question just how far along the Jets rebuilding project is. With four new starters on the offensive line, the start to this season was always going to be a bit bumpy. And with injuries to two starting wide receivers and their All-Pro running back, Sunday was bound to be difficult.

But the Jets right now just seem lost in a way. There doesn’t seem to be pride and there is a lack of fight from this team. Losing is obviously difficult but the Jets simply don’t seem to have the spine in their locker room to turn things around.

While patience is likely needed to see if things can sort themselves out once the team gets back their playmakers and the line gets time to gel, it is still troubling to see the Jets simply get pushed around and run off the field in consecutive weeks.

“Obviously we did not play the game that we needed to play. We needed to eliminate the explosive plays on defense, we didn’t do that,” Gase said.

“We had to do a good job of moving the ball, staying third and manageable. We actually did that in the first half on offense but we didn’t score when we got out chance in the red zone. We didn’t do enough as a team to really do anything against these guys. We’re playing a team, even with the guys they had down, we have to find a way to be more consistent and play complimentary football at some point.”