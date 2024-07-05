New York Jets Again Linked To Potential Blockbuster Trade for 49ers' Star
The New York Jets have left no stone unturned when it comes to adding talent throughout the 2024 NFL offseason. Joe Douglas has clearly been looking to do everything he can to power the team to contention.
Among the moves that Jets have made are signing wide receiver Mike Williams in free agency, adding offensive tackle Tyron Smith, signing Javon Kinlaw, trading for Haason Redick, and putting together a strong 2024 NFL Draft class. There were many other moves, but those are the headliners.
It was also reported that New York tried to acquire superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson in a blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Vikings.
While they weren't able to land Jefferson, it was a clear sign that Douglas wants to upgrade the wide receiver room even more. There is still an option that the Jets could consider to do just that.
San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk could very well be available on the trade market. The two sides have been unable to get a new contract done and the right offer could force the 49ers to pull the trigger on a potential trade.
Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team has connected New York as a potential trade suitor for Aiyuk.
“New York doesn’t have the cap space to get a deal done right now, but they can easily free up some money with a few restructures. If the Jets are really all-in for this season, why not go out and get the best receiver available and make the offense even more explosive? It might seem like overkill, but with such a small window, it’s not be a bad idea to consider.”
Aiyuk would form a lethal duo with Garrett Wilson. Having Williams as the No. 3 wideout would give the Jets arguably the best wide receiver room in the NFL.
During the 2023 season with San Francisco, Aiyuk ended up catching 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. Those numbers show just how impactful the 26-year-old wide receiver can be.
Aaron Rodgers is back from his torn Achilles. He is one of the best quarterbacks to ever throw the football.
If New York truly wants to win a Super Bowl, they need to go all-in. There would not be another move that could be all-in than a blockbuster trade for Aiyuk.
Should the Jets pull off a trade for the wideout, their offense would jump to elite status. Very few defenses would have any chance of stopping New York.
There is no guarantee that the 49ers are going to move Aiyuk. But, if they do officially start shopping him, the Jets should see what they can do to pull off a trade.