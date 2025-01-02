New York Jets Among Failing Teams With Zero Pro Bowlers
It has been a season to forget for the New York Jets, and the hits just keep coming with the announcement of the Pro Bowl rosters.
While some players have stood out this year for the team, none of them were named to the upcoming Pro Bowl, making the Jets one of only four teams with that distinction.
That list includes New York, the Tennessee Titans, the New Orleans Saints, and the Miami Dolphins, four teams that have combined to go 20-44 this season.
The lion's share of those wins belongs to the Dolphins, who currently sit at 8-8.
Having zero Pro Bowlers this year continues a dreadful trend for the Jets which has seen them go nine straight years without an offensive player being selected.
The last was wide receiver Brandon Marshall in 2015.
While the franchise has no starting players in the Pro Bowl, they were able to land spots for six of their players as alternates.
Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, wide receiver Irv Charles, defensive end Will McDonald, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, cornerback Sauce Gardner, and kick returner Xavier Gipson will all serve as Pro Bowl alternates.
This marks the third consecutive year that Aaron Rodgers has not been named to the Pro Bowl, the longest streak of his career since becoming a full-time starter in 2008.
Before this stretch, he did not go longer than one year between Pro Bowl nods.
The AFC East as a whole is light on representatives, with only three total.
Two will come from the Buffalo Bills, while one will come from the New England Patriots.
This dreadful season is quickly approaching its end for New York, but the body blows have not stopped with this being the latest in a long line of them.