New York Jets Among Top NFL Franchises in Value per Latest Rankings
The New York Jets are entering the 2024 NFL season with lots of hype surrounding them. Many believe that they have the potential to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender.
It has been a long time since the Jets were viewed as a Super Bowl favorite. Over the last two years, the hype has started to come back and the national media is once again talking about them in a positive light.
Sportico recently ranked all NFL teams amongst each other when it comes to their overall value. New York received a very strong ranking on the list.
On the list, the Jets received the No. 6 overall spot. They received a value of $6.8 billion.
To no one's surprise, the Dallas Cowboys were ranked as the most valuable franchise in football. Jerry Jones saw his team valued at a whopping $10.32 billion.
Looking at the product on the field, New York has to be feeling very good about the upcoming 2024 NFL season. The front office has done an excellent job of putting together a lot of talent on both sides of the football.
Aaron Rodgers is back on the field after going out with a torn Achilles just four snaps into his debut game with the Jets last season. His presence alone should help the team make a major jump.
Outside of Rodgers, New York has been able to amass a lot of elite talent. Some of those names include Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, Sauce Gardner, C.J. Mosley, and Quinnen Williams. The list goes on, but those are some popular featured names.
Woody Johnson has to be very happy with where his team ranks on the most valuable list. Even after struggling for years, the team has improved its value.
Now, he just needs to see the team live up to the hype. If the Jets were to go on and win a Super Bowl this season, the value of the franchise would rise dramatically.
The stage has been set for what should be a very big season for the franchise. Fans are excited, the players are excited, and ownership is excited as well. Everything is trending in a very positive direction for New York.
Hopefully, the Jets are ready to live up to the expectations.