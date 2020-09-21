Braxton Berrios Emerges as a Bright Spot on the New York Jets Offense

Braxton Berrios had a memorable game on Sunday, posting a career-high in receptions and registering his first career touchdown in the waning moments of the fourth quarter. There was no time, however, for the New York Jets wide receiver to celebrate in a 31-13 loss in Week 2 to the San Francisco 49ers.

The touchdown catch from Berrios, where he did a nice job of adjusting on a broken play, was the cap on a solid afternoon for the second-year speedster. Berrios stepped in for an injured Jamison Crowder (hamstring) and did a nice job against a defense that was second-best in the NFL last year.

Berrios finished with six catches for 59 yards and that late-game touchdown.

“There’s a time and a place to kind of celebrate that and cheer and now’s not it,” Berrios said on Sunday in his virtual press conference following the game. “It got us to 13 but 13 is a far ways from 31.”

He was one of the few bright spots to emerge from the Jets loss. The wide receivers have been hit hard with injuries in recent weeks. Crowder was unavailable on Sunday and second round pick Denzel Mims is on Injured Reserve (IR) with his own hamstring injury.

It was a second straight game to start the season where the Jets offense struggled. In Week 1, they had 254 yards of total offense and mustered just 15 first downs. Against the 49ers, injury depleted but still a top-tier defense, the Jets didn’t do much better.

The offense was held to just 277 yards of total offense and 17 first downs in their home opener.

The emergence of Berrios was a real positive for the Jets offense and he’s a talent that likely can’t be ignored long-term. Even though, positionally, he is similar to Crowder, the Jets need to figure out a way to get both playmakers on the field where their speed can stretch a defense.

It might help an offense that is struggling to move the ball and sustain drives.

“I think there was a lot of things we could have done and that we did. Obviously we came up, we came up short a couple of times,” Berrios said.

“We had a couple of drives where we sustained and didn’t finish. There’s just no excuse for that. When we get down there and have to score. The defense is doing all they can, we have to as well.”