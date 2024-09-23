New York Jets Bring in Super Bowl Winning Safety to Bolster Secondary
On Thursday Night Football, the New York Jets were finally able to turn in a dominant performance they were hoping for during their first few games of the season.
The opener against the San Francisco 49ers ended in disappointing fashion, but they were at least able to pull out a win against the Tennessee Titans despite not playing up to their standard for much of the matchup.
But, to close out their brutal stretch of three contests in 10 days, the Jets were excellent on both sides of the ball against the New England Patriots, winning 24-3 where they put up 400 total yards of offense and held their rivals to just 139.
This is was exactly what everyone envisioned when it came to how New York might play this season, suffocating teams with their elite defense and turning things over to an offense led by Aaron Rodgers that can put up points.
Like just about every team in the NFL through three weeks of the year, the Jets have already been hit with some injury issues, losing their star defense end Jermaine Johnson for the season with a torn Achilles, and their high-profile addition Morgan Moses for a few weeks with a sprained MCL.
While New York didn't make any direct moves to address those concerns, they did bring a player in who creates more depth across their secondary.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, they are signing safety Jalen Mills to their practice squad.
The eight-year veteran last played with the Patriots in 2023, appearing in 17 games for them where he recorded 45 total tackles, a pass breakup, and forced fumble.
Mills is most known for his time with the Philadelphia Phillies, beginning his career with them as a cornerback and being part of the Super Bowl-winning roster in the 2017-18 season. Two injury plagued years that followed ultimately caused him to fall out of favor with that organization, eventually re-signing ahead of 2020 to be their safety.
The Jets have one of the best secondary units in the NFL, so how much Mills will be a factor this season isn't quite known, but with him on the practice squad, they at least have given themselves a veteran option who can fill in if someone gets injured and has to miss some time.