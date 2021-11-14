Jets vs. Bills Live Score Updates

The Jets have two upset victories so far this season, defeating two postseason-caliber teams. Sunday afternoon against the Bills will be their biggest challenge yet.

Buffalo is dynamic on both sides of the ball. Their offense is a high-octane unit loaded with playmakers and led by a superstar quarterback. Their defense is arguably the best in the NFL, limiting opponents to just 14.8 points per game.

So, can backup quarterback Mike White and the Jets shock the football world again?

It would take a perfect performance for New York to come away with a victory. The defense will need to make up for injuries, get into the backfield and make Josh Allen's afternoon miserable. But that's all. Allen can scramble and evade a rush, turning a busted play into a huge gain on the ground. New York must contain and play two plays every snap. Defend the pass and swarm to the run if Allen takes off.

On the other side, the Jets have to find a way to execute drives against Buffalo's defense, avoiding turnovers while moving the chains. The return of Corey Davis will help on offense, but the Bills are elite at stopping the pass.

White has excelled taking what the defense gives him over these last few weeks. What if the defense doesn't give him anything?

With kickoff fast approaching, here is some related reading to get you ready for this AFC East showdown:

First Quarter

12:15: Jets 0, Bills 7

Matt Breida catches a touchdown pass from Josh Allen and Buffalo is out to an early lead. This comes after Mike White and the Jets went three-and-out on their first drive/

5:22: Jets 0, Bills 10

After a Mike White interception, Allen and the Bills marched down the field again with ease. Buffalo couldn't finish off the drive, though. Tyler Bass drills a chip shot to take a 10-point lead.