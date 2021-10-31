Jets-Bengals Prediction: Can New York Avoid Another Blowout Loss?

Will we see another upset this week? Or are the Jets due for a second consecutive ugly loss, facing off with a high-octane opponent?

It can't get worse than last week for the Jets, right?

New York will look to bounce back from a merciless beatdown in New England, facing off with an even better team on Sunday.

The Bengals are in first place in their division with an explosive offense rooted in dangerous playmakers. Their defense is sneaky good as well, limiting opponents to just 18.3 points per game (fifth-lowest mark in the league).

On the other side, the Jets are limping into Sunday afternoon's showdown. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson is sidelined with his knee injury, top wideout Corey Davis is doubtful with a hip injury, linebacker C.J. Mosley is questionable again with a hamstring injury and the list goes on.

So, can backup Mike White keep the Jets' offense in this game while making his first career start? Does New York's defense have what it takes to keep a lid on Cincinnati's aerial attack?

Here is this week's prediction of how the Jets will perform as Gang Green looks to avoid a 1-6 start to the season.

Max Goodman's prediction: Jets 16, Bengals 34

When the Jets upset the Titans earlier in the season, Tennessee was missing their top two wide receivers, forced to lean heavily on their running game.

In that contest, New York surprised everyone with a huge comeback in the second half, making up for yet another slow start while capitalizing on Tennessee's biggest blunder in overtime.

This is going to sound very similar to my prediction from last week, but if you've been watching this Jets team all season, I think you'll agree. Even if Wilson, Davis and more were healthy this week, it would've been hard to envision this club starting fast, hanging with a better opponent and finding a way to win.

That's why this game is going to be another ugly loss for New York. Not to the extent of last week—that was an anomaly—but I'm expecting Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals high-octane offense to put plenty of points on the board early and often.

As much as the Jets have stuck by this defense all season long, this is a Bengals team that put 41 points on the Baltimore Ravens last week. Unless the defensive line explodes (like they did in that win over the Titans), Burrow is going to have his way with New York's secondary.

I think we'll see Burrow throw for 350 yards through the air with Chase and either Tyler Boyd or Tee Higgins eclipsing the 100-yard mark. Keep an eye on Joe Mixon out of the backfield as well. With such an emphasis on containing this talented trio of wideouts, Mixon is a threat to break through for some big plays in the screen game and rack up a few chunk gains on the ground as well.

New York's coaching staff has made it clear that they have faith in White entering play this week. And look, the backup wasn't awful when he came in for an injured Wilson last week against the Patriots. But it's pretty simple.

The Jets are one of the worst offenses in the league, have yet to score a point in the first quarter through six games this season and are missing their top wide receiver. The Bengals boast one of the better defensive units in the game. Expect a few interceptions from White as he tries his best to keep his team in the game, pushing the football down the field.

I will give the Jets an interception on defense, though. With Burrow having a propensity for interceptions this season (he's thrown eight this year entering play on Sunday), it feels like this is New York's best opportunity yet to get off the schneid with their first pick in 2021.

With a short week looming after this game—New York plays on Thursday Night Football next week—head coach Robert Saleh will need to rally the troops and make sure this losing streak doesn't continue to grow. They're certainly heading in that direction, though...

