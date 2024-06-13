New York Jets Coach Expecting Big Bounce-Back Season From One Player
The New York Jets are hopeful of making a run back to the playoffs in 2024. After that, they want to make a deep run in the playoffs.
Aaron Rodgers is back on the field after a torn Achilles ended his 2023 season on the first offensive drive of the year. He will have a large hand in what kind of season the Jets actually end up having.
However, the roster around him will need to step up as well. New York is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball. There are no excuses left for poor play.
While there are a lot of talented players expected to give big production in 2024, there are also players who are hoping for bouce-back campaigns. One of those players is wide receiver Allen Lazard.
After signing with the Jets last offseason to the tune of four years and $44 million, Lazard turned in a dud of a first year with the team. He caught just 23 passes for 331 yards and a touchdown.
Those numbers were nothing close to what New York was hoping to receive from their new wide receiver. However, a big part of the problem was the absence of Rodgers.
Now, with Rodgers back on the field, head coach Robert Saleh is expecting a big year two from Lazard. He spoke out about the wide receiver in a recent quote via the Jets' official website.
“I feel like Allen has come in with a renewed mindset. I think he’s attacked the heck out of the offseason. He’s showed up in tremendous shape. He’s like a second coach on the field and in that receiver room. He’s been awesome, so I’m grateful that he’s here. I think he’s going to have a really nice bounce back year.”
At 28 years old, Lazard could be playing for his job in training camp and preseason action. He has been viewed as a potential roster cut.
Thankfully, he has a very close relationship and chemistry with Rodgers. The two worked well together during their tenure with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers joining New York was one of the biggest reasons that the Jets went out and signed Lazard in the first place.
New York has put together a quality wide receiver room. Led by Garrett Wilson, the Jets also signed Mike Williams in free agency and drafted Malachi Corley in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Lazard will have to work to get a role within the offense. He projects currently as the No. 4 wide receiver. If he can impress alongside Rodgers, he could bump up to No. 3.
Only time will tell whether or not Lazard can make good on his lucrative deal with New York. If he can get back to the level he was playing at in Green Bay, he will be a big-time piece for the offense.
On the other hand, if he fails to impress in training camp and the preseason, he could be looking for a new opportunity with a different team before the regular season kicks off.