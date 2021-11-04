Jets Debuting New Uniform Combination Thursday Night vs. Colts

Look good, feel good, play good.

The Jets are breaking out a brand new uniform combination Thursday night in their prime-time matchup with the Colts.

Under the lights in Indianapolis, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Gang Green will don white jerseys and black pants for the first time.

Here's what the new uniforms look like pregame:

It'll take more than a fresh look to defeat this talented Colts team, though.

Indianapolis is looking to bounce back from an overtime loss to the Titans on Sunday, falling to 3-5 on the season. They've won three of their last five games, with both of those losses coming after regulation.

On the other side, the Jets are looking to win their second game in a row for the first time this year, building on Sunday's historic victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. They'll be taking the field without starting quarterback Zach Wilson (knee) and top wide receiver Corey Davis (hip) once again.

All eyes will be on backup quarterback Mike White. Last week, the signal-caller dismantled Cincinnati's defense for 405 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Can White lead this team to their third upset win of the season? Tune in Thursday night to find out.

Related reading to get you ready for Jets-Colts:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.