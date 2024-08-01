New York Jets Defensive Star Enjoying 'Ray Lewis Style' Role
The New York Jets defense is heading into the 2024 NFL season looking like one of the best in the league. If they play up to their full potential, they should end up being a top-three group at the minimum.
C.J. Mosley is going to be the main leader and the heart and soul of the defense. He has been one of the NFL's top linebackers for years and is still playing some of his best football.
Entering the upcoming season, Mosley is playing in a new role for the Jets.
"Total freedom... I'm on my Ray Lewis, Luke Kuechly style of linebacker play."
In 2023, Mosley ended up playing all 17 regular season games. He racked up 151 total tackles to go along with a half-sack, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, an interception, and seven defended passes.
Obviously, the 32-year-old linebacker can do it all and stuff the stat sheet.
New York needs him to continue playing at that level to accomplish the goals they have this season.
Winning the Super Bowl is an expectation for this team. They have the talent on paper, they just need to put it all together on the field. Mosley will hold a key role in making that happen.
As the leader of the defense, it will be his job to make sure that opposing offenses have a difficult time moving the football and scoring. If the Jets' defense does its job, Aaron Rodgers and the offense should be able to outscore teams most of the time.
It will be interesting to see how the 2024 season unfolds for New York.
They had these same expectations last season, but a torn Achilles suffered by Rodgers just four offensive plays into the year ended the excitement.
The Jets have waited a long time to get back into Super Bowl contention and this year is their chance.
They can't afford to have a dud of a season.