New York Jets Defensive Star Nominated for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
Quinnen Williams has long been one of the NFL’s most dominant defensive linemen, but on Monday, he received recognition for something greater than his play.
The New York Jets selected Williams as their nominee for the 2024 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, an honor given annually to a player who exemplifies fair play, respect for the game, and integrity of competition.
Established in 2014, the award was named after Art Rooney Sr., the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and a Hall of Famer who epitomized the values of sportsmanship in professional football.
Each NFL team nominates one player for the award, with a panel of NFL legends narrowing the 32 nominees to eight finalists. From there, current NFL players vote for the winner, who receives a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of their choice. Former NFL players participating in this year's selection include Larry Fitzgerald and Warrick Dunn.
For Williams, this nomination reflects the respect he has garnered not just for his dominance on the field but for his leadership, humility, and professionalism. Known for his relentless work ethic and infectious personality, Williams has consistently represented the highest standards of leadership and sportsmanship. Teammates and opponents alike frequently praise his ability to compete at the highest level while maintaining respect for those around him.
Williams has made just as significant an impact off the field through his charitable work. His Quinnen Williams Foundation has provided critical support to needy communities with initiatives like the “100 Reasons Why” campaign. Through this program, Williams spreads around $30,000 in holiday assistance to 100 single-parent families in his hometown of Birmingham, Alabama.
Williams' balance between dominance and humility makes this honor even more meaningful. As one of the NFL’s most disruptive forces on the defensive line, he has proven that fierce competition and respect for the game are not mutually exclusive. His ability to lead by example, showing humility in victory and grace in defeat, is a standard every athlete should aspire to meet.
Whether Williams wins the award or not, his nomination is a well-deserved recognition of what he brings to the game of football. It acknowledges his leadership, commitment to his community, and the respect he commands throughout the league. The award may focus on sportsmanship, but for Quinnen Williams, this honor reflects the integrity and compassion he brings to every aspect of his life.