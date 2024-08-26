New York Jets Defensive Star Sends Bold Message Ahead of 2024 Season
The New York Jets are entering what should end up being a very successful 2024 season. On paper, they look to be a team that could compete for a Super Bowl.
Of course, all of those hopes and expectations will depend on the health of superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the team remaining healthy. It will also depend on the team being able to come together and play to its full potential on a consistent basis.
C.J. Mosley will be one of the biggest key players for the team throughout the year. He's the vocal leader of the defense.
Speaking of the defense, it is talented enough to be the best in football. Mosley, Sauce Gardner, and Quinnen Williams will look to push the unit to play to its elite ability.
With the regular season right around the corner, Mosley has spoken out and sent a bold message. It's clear that he knows just how special the 2024 season could end up being for the Jets if they play the way they're capable of playing.
"For me, the main thing is to stay healthy, stay on the field, bringing the mentality and leadership every single day, understanding this team is special, the opportunity we have is special, the things that we've built and the way we are heading. Live in the moment and enjoy the season."
Clearly, Mosley understands the role that he's going to need to play. New York has a lot of young talent and will need veteran leaders.
Rodgers will take on the leadership role for the offense. Defensively, Mosley is the clear-cut leader. Both players will need to set the tone for contention that championship caliber teams have to play with.
At 32 years old, Mosley also has a sense of urgency. His career clock is ticking and he's not getting any younger.
During the 2023 NFL season, the star linebacker showcased that he is still among the best in the league at his position. He racked up 151 total tackles to go along with 0.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, an interception, and seven defended passes.
Putting up those kinds of numbers again this season will be needed. If he can replicate that success, he will live up to his end of the bargain and set an example for the rest of the defense to follow.
Hopefully, behind Mosley's leadership, the Jets' defense will showcase it's full potential. If the group can do that, opposing offenses are going to have nightmares about playing against them.