New York Jets Dynamic Duo Celebration Video Goes Viral
In a decisive victory over the New England Patriots, the New York Jets played a complete game, dominating every aspect of the field.
The team also seemed to play as a whole unit, with each player on the same page with the singular goal of winning the game.
This was comically evident with Breece Hall mirroring Aaron Rodgers touchdown celebration.
The celebration quickly gained traction on social media after the Jets' official account shared a video capturing Hall's jubilant arm-raising, only for Rodgers to mirror the gesture moments later.
The post was humorously captioned, "When you're hanging around with that one friend too much and start picking up on their mannerisms lol," a sentiment that resonated with fans and led to over 1.4 million views within just 12 hours. This led to many comical replies from fans and one from Breece Hall himself.
On the field, both players put forth impressive performances.
Hall amassed 83 yards, including 54 rushing yards, and found the end zone for his third touchdown of the year. Meanwhile, the 40-year-old Rodgers completed 27 of 35 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns, a vintage performance from the four-time MVP.
These performances propelled the Jets to a 24-3 victory over the Patriots, improving their record to 2-1 and building momentum as they prepare for their upcoming clash against the Denver Broncos.
While the mirrored celebration between Rodgers and Hall may seem insignificant, it highlights Rodgers's growing rapport with his teammates.
Although Rodgers might be the “Most Annoying” to fans, his teammates certainly seem to be fond of him, and it is paying off on the field.
As they look ahead to Week 4, fans are optimistic that this newfound synergy will propel the team towards a successful campaign and end the Jets' 13-year playoff drought.