New York Jets Edge Rusher Named Top Upcoming 2025 Free Agent
As the New York Jets prepare for the start of the 2024 season, they have some drama regarding the contract situation of edge rusher Hasson Reddick.
The Jets traded for Reddick this summer in a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles for a conditional third-round pick. Reddick wanted out of Philadelphia because of his desire to secure a new contract. However, things haven’t improved for Reddick in that department with New York either, as with just over a week to go before the start of the season, Reddick is still without a new deal.
While the Jets have a lot of talent, this contract drama surrounding Reddick is certainly a distraction that they would have liked to avoid this offseason. Reddick is entering the final year of his deal, and it’s anyone's guess whether he will be traded by New York, sign with them, or sit out entirely.
The Bleacher Report Scouting Department recently spoke about the Top 10 free agents for the upcoming 2025 class. Making the list was Reddick for the Jets, as he came in ranked 9th.
“Reddick's value will depend heavily on whether he actually plays in 2024 and for whom. He recorded 27 sacks over the past two seasons and has had four straight years of double-digit sack production.”
“While Reddick will turn 30 in September, he should still command a contract similar to the two-year, $49 million contract Danielle Hunter received this offseason—assuming he plays and plays well.”
Reddick has proven to be an excellent pass-rusher in the NFL. In his last four seasons, Reddick has totaled at least double-digit sacks in each of them, with his best season coming in 2022, as he totaled a career-high 16 sacks.
Having a edge rusher like Reddick can help change a game, as getting pressure on the quarterback is extremely important in late-game situations to seal a victory.
Since Reddick has demanded a trade from the Jets now, it’s hard to predict whether he will be in New York or elsewhere by the end of the season. Reddick has already tallied up a ton of fines for all the practices and activities that he has missed with New York as part of his hold out.
Furthermore, if Reddick doesn’t get the deal he seeks this season, he will certainly be one of the top free agents in 2025. However, his value could diminish based on how this contract situation all unfolds.