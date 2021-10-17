Which Games Jets Fans Should Watch During New York's Bye Week?

With the Jets off this weekend, here are four games you should watch and why.

1. Jaguars (0-5) vs. Dolphins (1-4) in London

Not only does this game have first-round pick implications for the Jets, as these teams (along with the Lions, Texans and more) duke it out for the No. 1 pick, but these are two clubs New York will play later this year.

Without needing to worry about how New York performs across the pond, sip on some coffee and watch two other lowly teams face off to start your football Sunday. This one might even boost your confidence about the Jets, considering one quarter of New York's remaining schedule is against these two teams.

Plus, if you haven't had a chance to yet, here's a great opportunity to watch other young quarterbacks. Zach Wilson has been under a microscope all year. By watching Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa﻿ battle it out, you'll see why New York is in a good spot with their rookie quarterback.

2. Patriots (2-3) vs. Cowboys (4-1)

Take a look at New York's next opponent and see how they fare against a talented Cowboys team.

Gang Green has extra time to prepare for their rematch with the Patriots in Week 7. Surely Jets coaches and players will be watching this game on Sunday, trying to find some of New England's weaknesses and formulate ways to exploit them for next weekend.

Geno Smith on national television? Doesn't get much better than that.

All jokes aside, any Seahawks games is important for the Jets this season. New York has Seattle's first-round pick from the Jamal Adams trade, so if the Seahawks continue to struggle—as star quarterback Russell Wilson works back from his injury—that means the Jets' first-round haul for this upcoming draft will continue to improve.

In other words, if you're a Jets fan, you're also a Steelers fan on Sunday night.

READ: How Russell Wilson's Injury Impacts the Jets' Future

You'll probably watch this Monday Night Football game regardless, as it's a solid matchup between two good teams, but we can also learn about New York through this contest.

Gang Green's only win of the year (so far) was against the Titans. Here, they're going up against a team the Jets will play two times later this season (in Week 10 and Week 18).

Every week is different, but if Buffalo runs into trouble against Tennessee, perhaps there is hope after all that the Jets can contend with the Bills later this year. At the very least, it's a chance to familiarize yourself with Buffalo as the Jets will look to upset their division rival in a pair of showdowns down the road.

