New York Jets Fans Will Like This Prediction About Their Wide Receivers
The New York Jets have become a team this offseason who many consider to be the best in their division and at the top of the entire league.
Much of that is based upon Aaron Rodgers looking healthy as he returns from his torn Achilles.
With the future Hall of Famer back in the mix, this offense should certainly improve upon the horrendous output they had last year where they ranked near the bottom of the NFL.
If Rodgers is able to maintain his health, the expectation is that he'll return to his form that saw him win two consecutive MVP awards in 2020 and 2021, but at 40 years old, there should be some caution placed upon that thought.
What would certainly assist in making the offense look much better than in seasons past is if their wide receiver room is able to perform at a high level.
The Jets know what they're getting from Garrett Wilson who has emerged into a star after winning the Offensive Rooke of the Year in 2022 and putting up back-to-back 1,000-plus yard receiving seasons during his first two professional campaigns.
New York searched for improvements around him, signing Mike Williams in free agency and drafting Malachi Corley.
Based on the projections from Artificial Intelligence program Grok, it seems like this room could actually be formidable in 2024.
If this comes true, not only would Wilson put up his third straight 1,000 yard season, he would also have career year with over 100 catches and his most yards ever.
With Rodgers throwing him the football compared to who was previously doing so, it's not hard to imagine a scenario where someone as talented as this 23-year-old could have this type of season.
Maybe the most important thing, though, would be Williams going over the 1,000 yard mark as well.
The last time the veteran wide receiver reached those types of numbers was in 2021 when he had his best year. He caught 76 balls for 1,146 yards and was able to stay healthy for all 16 games.
That hasn't been the case for the 6-foot-4 big play threat the past two seasons as he missed four contests in 2022 with an ankle injury, then sat out their playoff game after suffering a small transverse process fracture in his back.
He then tore his ACL in Week 3 last season and is working his way back from that injury.
This projection certainly is on the positive side of things as those statistics would be the second-best output he's ever had across his seven years of professional football.
However, if Corley can catch 62 balls for just over 800 yards, then that's a huge win for the Jets.
Not only would it prove that their rookie can play in the NFL, but they would also be able to pair him with Wilson for multiple seasons going forward and give Rodgers, and their next quarterback, a solid set of weapons for years to come.