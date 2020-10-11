Four Downs: Making Sense of Yet Another New York Jets Loss

The New York Jets are winless through the first five weeks of the NFL season, a 30-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Now 0-5, the Jets have lost three games at home this year. This latest, while not their most embarrassing, showed their inability to play complimentary football.

Four Things Learned from the Jets in Week 5:

Joe Flacco might be the answer at quarterback – In his first start since Week 8 last season when he was a member of the Denver Broncos, Flacco wasn’t too bad. He showed some flashes and made some smart decisions but was hampered by the same issues as incumbent starter Sam Darnold.

Namely, bad playcalling and poor offensive line play.

Flacco was hit six times and sacked four times. He was plagued by bad drops and playcalling that rarely stretched the field.

At the end of the day, Flacco showed some rust but was a solid 18-of-33 for 195 yards and a touchdown.

Was he better than Darnold? Maybe, as the young quarterback had struggled throughout the season even before a shoulder sprain suffered in Week 4. But for the Jets, Flacco is at least a viable option and one that might, once the rust wears off, be better in the short-term than Darnold.

The defense struggles again – While they didn’t have the flood of personal fouls that the Jets went through last week in their loss to the Denver Broncos, the defense was still terrible.

A unit that, a year ago, overachieved to finish No. 16 in total defense is borderline terrible. They allowed 496 yards of total offense, the most they’ve conceded this year. The 28 first downs allowed was also the highest of the year.

This defense is sloppy and the scheme isn’t working. There is zero creativity in what is being dialed up.

Bell was underutilized – In his return since suffering a hamstring injury in the season opener, running back Le’Veon Bell was a consistent presence on offense. The issue isn’t his performance but why the Jets didn’t utilize him more.

It makes no sense.

He had 60 yards on 13 carries with a single catch for seven yards. And while the Jets were more committed to the run then in past games, the lack of carries for Bell and touches in general was discouraging.

Wanting to balance Bell’s workload coming off an injury is ideal, but it is inexcusable to get Bell’s hands on the ball just 14 times in a game where the Jets could have used his ability to playmake in the open field. Especially with a seasoned quarterback like Flacco, quick outs and wheel routes could have sparked a stale offense.

Crowder deserves better – Once again, Jamison Crowder delivered, showing why he isn’t just an elite slot receiver but is criminally underappreciated one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

Crowder finished with eight catches for 116 yards and a touchdown, a third quarter score that closed the Cardinals to a 17-10 lead.

It was the third time this season that Crowder has had triple-digit receiving yards. Considering that he has played three games (he missed two games after the season opener with a hamstring injury), it underscores his consistency and value to the offense.

After Crowder, five Jets players had catches in the loss. They totaled 10 receptions for 79 yards.

Crowder a baller.