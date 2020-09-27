Four Things Learned from the New York Jets in a Week 3 Loss at the Indianapolis Colts

It was another humbling loss for the New York Jets, a 36-7 result at the Indianapolis Colts. With the loss, the Jets are now 0-3 and the season is fast slipping away.

The struggles came in all three phases but the offense behind quarterback Sam Darnold’s three interceptions coupled with a sloppy defensive effort doomed the Jets.

Four Things Learned from the Jets in Week 3

Darnold may not be the franchise quarterback – A lot has been made about Sam Darnold and a supposed regression in 2020. While it is clear that progress hasn’t been made this season and he’s most likely at the same level as last year, Darnold clearly hasn’t taken the expected leap forward this year.

A Pick-6 on the Jets opening drive was not the start the Jets needed, but Darnold bounced back. On the ensuing drive, he took the Jets 14 plays and 88 yards to even the score. He showed tremendous pocket presence, evading pressure, making plays with his legs and throwing the ball away when need be.

After that though, Darnold went in the tank. A total of three interceptions were the catalyst in the Colts romp. The turnovers killed drives.

It may also be the end of the hope that he would turn into an elite quarterback. He looked lost on the field and that second quarter interception when the Jets were down 14-7 turned the course of the game. With the Jets driving and destined for points, his interception thrown to the back of the end zone was poor all around.

The defense has taken a step back – While there is an argument about whether Darnold has regressed or plateaued, the defense has clearly taken a step back.

Missed tackles, poor coverage, botched assignments typified the performance from defensive coordinator Gregg Williams’ crew. Yes, All-Pro safety Jamal Adams is missed.

No, he’s not missed this much.

Some of it is personnel but a huge issue is that the Jets are struggling to create a pass rush with their front three/four. And since they can’t play man-to-man with their cornerbacks, they are struggling as they have to blitz to create any type of pressure. This leaves their backend exposed.

A recipe for disaster. The Jets had zero sacks and zero tackles for a loss in Week 3. No good.

Braden Mann – Yea, he’s good. Five punts for 42 yards, not bad. There’s something to work with here.

That he’s a talking point, once again for the Jets, is worrisome for sure. But the rookie punter has a good leg and is showing he can punt directionally.

Bless Austin – He remains a work in progress in terms of his coverage but Bless Austin is a potential star in the secondary. He had eight total tackles for the Jets and covers the field well.

Instinctually, he is solid. Technique wise he needs refinement.

A Day 3 pick out of Rutgers last year, Austin certainly looks better and more polished than veteran Pierre Desir, signed in free agency this past spring.

Desir had a bad pass interference call in the first quarter on T.Y. Hilton in the end zone. On the next play, the Colts scored to take a 14-7 lead. They never looked back.