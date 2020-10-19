Frank Gore on New York Jets Slow Start: 'Can’t Wait Till the f-----g Fourth Quarter'

It was too little and way too late according to New York Jets running back Frank Gore, who was left to wonder why his team again came out slow in their 24-0 loss at the Miami Dolphins in Week 6. With the loss, the Jets are now 0-6.

Gore led the Jets with 46 rushing yards on 11 carries in what was a dismal afternoon for the Jets on offense. They didn’t manage their first third down conversion until early in the fourth quarter.

Asked about the viability of head coach Adam Gase moving forward, Gore didn’t weigh in but instead had some fired-up words for the state of an offense that is mired in neutral.

“That’s not my call, I’m here to try my best when my number gets called – to do what is right for the Jets. I have to say as a team, we got to start fast. When there is a play out there, we have to make it,” Gore said after the game in a virtual press conference.

“Third down, we can’t wait till f-----g whatever, fourth quarter you said? Can’t f-----g wait. Can’t wait till the f-----g fourth quarter to start playing ball. You can’t start late, you can’t. You can’t start slow in this league. When you got a chance to make the play, you got to make the play. That goes for me and everyone on the offense.”

It was a rough afternoon for the Jets, who managed just 13 first downs in the game and a mere 263 yards of total offense. It isn’t a terrible surprise that the offense struggled in Miami, the Jets came into the game with the second-worst offense in the NFL.

They were just 2-of-17 on third down conversions.

It has been an ugly year for the Jets, who have lost by a combined 110 points this season.

“Well, hey, you’ve got to look at yourself in the mirror and ask yourself what drives you and why you do this. Do you love this game? That’s what it really all comes down to,” quarterback Joe Flacco said.

“And then you’ve just got to execute and play better. Listen, we can play as hard as we want and be as tough as we want and have the right guys, but if we don’t play well, we’re not going to get it done. But it still starts with keeping your head held high and sticking together as a unit.”

Last week, Gase praised his team for keeping their chins up and practicing hard. Gore, now in his sixteenth NFL season with his fifth team, agrees with his head coach in that he has no complaints about the Jets, their attitude or their practice habits.

Their execution, however, is clearly on his mind.

“C’mon man, nobody wants to lose. Like I said, we practice hard every hard, we stand up. You see us practice on Wednesdays, Thursdays, you know Fridays – you can’t tell this is an 0-5, 0-6 team. Everybody up, nobody puts their head down,” Gore said.

“I just think we got to do it on Sunday. We got to start fast as an offense. We’ve been three-and-out, three-and-out. And we watch film, it’s always ‘We should have made this, oh we should have made that’ instead of making it. In this game, in the NFL, nobody is going to feel sorry for [you]. I don’t care what’s going on, nobody is going to feel sorry for you.

“We have to dig deep. When your number gets called, we have to make it. That’s it.”