New York Jets Free to Reach Out to Top Head-Coaching Candidate
The New York Jets are reportedly set to interview former Carolina and Washington head coach Ron Rivera later this week.
But a bigger price is set to hit the market.
Neil Cornrich told Cleveland.com. that his client’s consulting contract with the Cleveland Browns ended on Monday. His client just happens to be Mike Vrabel, regarded by many to be the top head-coaching candidate with experience in the job.
With his contract done, Vrabel can now interview with other teams for head-coaching jobs. That would include the Jets (4-12), who wrap up their season against Miami on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. eastern at MetLife Stadium.
Vrabel’s name has come up before related to the Jets’ opening. Earlier this month SNY’s Connor Hughes reported that New York had “put out their feelers” to gauge Vrabel’s interest in the job. That contact likely went through Cornrich.
New York has only interviewed three candidates for its vacant general manager’s job, but one lines up with Vrabel — his former boss in Tennessee, Jon Robinson.
So far, the Jets have only interviewed candidates that aren’t working for NFL teams, which also include former Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff and Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy, who has an extensive history in NFL scouting.
Vrabel spent six seasons with Tennessee, where he went 54-45 and led the Titans to four playoff berths, including a trip to the AFC Championship game.
New York is reportedly seeking experience in both positions.
As a player, Vrabel won three Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots under Bill Belichick and is also a member of the franchise’s Hall of Fame.
Even though Belichick and Jets owner Woody Johnson are not on good terms, it’s been reported that Vrabel is willing to make his own decisions about whether the Jets job is for him.
He never coached for Belichick, but he worked his way through the ranks as an Ohio State assistant, followed by a four-year stretch with Houston that included a one-year run as the Texans’ defensive coordinator.
That led to the head-coaching job at Tennessee.
Vrabel is knowing for a hard-nosed coaching style, building respect in the locker room and winning — all things that the New York Jets could use after owner Woody Johnson fired both general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh earlier this season.