New York Jets Gamble Firing Saleh Has Lead to Defensive Chaos, Season Collapse
The New York Jets ownership made a reckless gamble when they fired head coach Robert Saleh after just five games this season. The move aimed to shake things up and inject life into a team that was off to a slow, but not insurmountable start, instead it has been a recipe for disaster. Rather than catalyzing a resurgence, the decision to oust Saleh has left the Jets in a spiral, grappling with defensive disarray, fractured morale, and wasted opportunities for an otherwise promising season.
Under Saleh’s leadership, the Jets were off to a 2-3 start, not stellar, but far from hopeless. The defense was a bright spot, allowing a total of 1,279 yards over five games, and showed moments of resilience that kept the team competitive while the offense struggled.
But in what can only be described as a panic move, ownership pulled the plug on Saleh, pinning hopes on interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich. The results have been catastrophic.
Over the next five games, the defense under Ulbrich has surrendered a staggering 1,744 yards, a nearly 500-yard increase that highlights the loss of structure and cohesion Saleh brought to the unit.
The tackling fundamentals have collapsed, coverages are blown, and opposing offenses march almost unchecked, as evidenced by the Arizona Cardinals trio of 70-yard touchdown drives yesterday.
The Jets also made an offensive adjustment by replacing coordinator Nathaniel Hackett with Todd Downing after losing to the Vikings in London. This was the one change the team needed, and it has shown modest gains thus far.
Under Hackett, the Jets’ offense sputtered to just 1,433 yards over five games.
The offense under Downing has slightly improved, totaling 1,552 yards in the same span. While showing many flashes of potential since the playcaller switch the defense’s collapse has derailed any hopes of capitalizing on this improvement.
The Jets’ Series Conversion Rate (SCR) against Arizona is a glaring example of this contrast. New York converted at a respectable 73.9% rate across 23 series, including 70.0% when starting with a rush and 76.9% when starting with a pass. But the Cardinals’ offense dominated, converting 96.6% of their 29 series and maintaining a flawless 100% SCR when beginning with a pass. This disparity epitomizes how destabilizing Saleh’s firing has been and how the Jets barely had a chance to get on the field.
Morale, once steadied under Saleh’s leadership, has eroded. Players appear lost, defensive schemes lack direction, and the team has been repeatedly out-coached and outplayed. Saleh’s dismissal was meant to be a spark but has snuffed out the Jets’ season instead. Woody Johnson’s gamble disrupted a functional defense, which was not the problem.
This has left the team in chaos, with a coaching staff which looks lost, and all but shattered playoff hopes.
In seeking a quick fix, the Jets only deepened their woes, turning what was poised to be a competitive season into another chapter of dysfunction and disappointment.