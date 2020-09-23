New York Jets Get Another Injury Blow, This Time to Right Tackle George Fant

The New York Jets are now missing half of their projected starters on offense, Wednesday bringing news that right tackle George Fant suffered a concussion. Fant joins other prominent names on offense such as wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman who did not see the field in the first practice of the week.

Crowder (hamstring) and Perriman (ankle) were the big names not to practice. Crowder’s injury, suffered a week ago, is progressing but head coach Adam Gase wouldn’t provide a timetable on the return of the team’s leading receiver a year ago. The same with Perriman, whose injury happened in the first half of the Jets Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

They joined center Connor McGovern (hamstring) as scratches from practice, although there is some optimism that he can play this Sunday.

Last season, the Jets led the NFL in the dubious distinction of most games missed due to injury.

The Jets were already thin at the skill positions. At the end of training camp, rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims suffered his second hamstring injury in the span of a month and was placed on Injured Reserve (IR). In the Jets Week 1 loss at the Buffalo Bills, running back Le’Veon Bell suffered a hamstring injury that saw him also land in IR.

The loss of Perriman, during the Jets weened loss to the San Francisco 49ers, is a killer. The wide receiver, signed this offseason to offset the loss of Robby Anderson in free agency, had two catches for 12 yards at that point but his speed and route-running ability is a real asset to the offense.

“I think really what gets you is when you lose a guy mid-game, because you kind of have an idea, you have a plan, and then when you lose, like Perriman going down in the middle of this last game, that threw a lot of things out the window,” Jets head coach Adam Gase said on Wednesday.

“Because we had things specifically for him that really nobody else can do except for him. So, that kind of throws a wrench in everything, and then when you lose another one and you only have four up, now you get some problem solving going on and you’re moving guys to different spots and different letters in the offense.”

Now with Fant’s reported concussion, the Jets could be without six starters heading into their Week 3 game at the Indianapolis Colts. Chuma Edoga, a second-year offensive tackle who had eight starts last year, is likely to start.

Crowder, who had seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown in the season opener, seems the most likely to return according to Gase.

“If I see him run, if I see him out there running, then I’ll feel good. It’s just hard for me to predict anything with those type of injuries,” Gase said. “I think we’re at day seven or something like that with him. We’ll kind of see how the week plays out.”