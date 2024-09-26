New York Jets Have Chance To Prove They Are AFC Contenders Over Next Few Weeks
There has been a lot to like from the New York Jets over the first three weeks of the 2024 NFL regular season.
After a tough opener on the road against the San Francisco 49ers, a 32-19 loss, they have gotten on track. A 24-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 was followed by a dominant 24-3 Thursday Night Football win over the New England Patriots to kick off Week 3.
It will be interesting to see if the Jets can keep this positive momentum going. As long as Aaron Rodgers remains healthy, the offense should produce at a high level.
However, some injury concerns could impact the team moving forward.
Rookie offensive tackle Olu Fashanu will be under some pressure in the next few weeks to perform at a high level. He will be replacing injured right tackle Morgan Moses in the starting lineup.
Defensive end Jermaine Johnson II suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 2. With Haason Reddick nowhere to be found, a lot of pass-rushing responsibility will fall on 2023 first-round pick Will McDonald IV.
Will New York’s last two first-round picks be able to answer the call?
How they respond will go a long way in determining if the Jets are legitimate contenders in the AFC as they are going to be tested over the next few weeks.
A schedule that was believed to be favorable now looks to be quite daunting.
In Week 4, the Jets host the Denver Broncos, as the two teams have some bad blood after comments made by Sean Payton about the situation he took over from Nathaniel Hackett. The former Broncos head coach is now New York’s offensive coordinator.
Denver cannot be underestimated. They may be 1-2 but their losses are by six on the road against the Seattle Seahawks and seven at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Their win dominantly came last week, 26-7 on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
After that, the Jets have to face three out of the five remaining undefeated teams in the NFL.
For Week 5, they head overseas to face off against the red-hot Minnesota Vikings, led by their former top draft pick, Sam Darnold. Can an injury-depleted pass rush put pressure on him so he doesn’t have all day to find Justin Jefferson?
That kind of travel, and no bye week after, presents unique challenges for the team to overcome.
In Week 6, they host their AFC rivals the Buffalo Bills in a game that will have major implications. Josh Allen has looked magnificent despite the team losing so many key contributors this past offseason.
The Bills have scored 31+ points in all three games thus far.
Last but not least, in Week 7 New York heads back on the road to face the Steelers. They win games the old-fashioned way; remaining committed to the run and with a stout defense.
Pittsburgh has found success behind a new and improved Justin Fields taking over for the injured Russell Wilson at quarterback. Their defense remains as scary as ever with T.J. Watt leading a vaunted pass rush that will bring pressure relentlessly against Rodgers.
The next four weeks will be challenging for the team. If they can overcome the obstacles in their way, they will cement their status near the top of the conference.