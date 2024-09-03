New York Jets Have To Overcome This Major Concern in 2024 Season
Heading into the 2024 regular season, there is some cautious optimism surrounding the New York Jets once again. With Aaron Rodgers healthy, the offense will be greatly improved.
That should lead to the team being in the playoff mix in the AFC. However, there are still some obstacles for the team to overcome.
Even with what looks like one of the best defenses in the NFL, the team’s major concern lies on that side of the ball. As shared by Rich Cimini of ESPN, the team’s depth in the trenches needs to be overcome.
The ability to rotate defensive linemen in and out of the game has been a strength for the Jets in the past. However, that does not look to be the case as they begin practice for Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers.
“Depth on the defensive line. Gone are Bryce Huff, John Franklin-Myers and Quinton Jefferson, who combined for 19.5 sacks and 1,604 snaps in 2023. The Jets imported Haason Reddick (holding out) and Javon Kinlaw as replacements, and they plan to expand Will McDonald's role. This is concerning for a defense that relies heavily on an eight-man rotation,” Cimini wrote.
The Haason Reddick acquisition to this point has been a huge bust. New York traded a conditional third-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles and he has yet to even report to the team.
Bringing Reddick in essentially cost the Jets Byrce Huff, who signed with the Eagles as a free agent, and John Franklin-Myers, who was traded to the Denver Broncos to help clear some cap space.
Jefferson was reliable in 14 games last season as well but signed a free agent deal with the Cleveland Browns.
If Robert Saleh and his staff can coax a second-year lead in production out of Will McDonald IV as they did with Jermaine Johnson, this defense won’t miss a beat. There will be pressure on the Iowa State product to live up to the billing of a first-round pick in 2024.
Not mentioned by Cimini is another former first-round pick, Takkarist McKinley. After appearing in only four games last season with the Los Angeles Rams, his NFL career was at a crossroads.
But, he responded, playing at a high level for the Jets all offseason and earning a spot on the 53-man roster. The absence of Reddick certainly helped him get more reps and he took full advantage.
New York certainly has bodies that represent good depth across the defensive. Will they be able to replicate the production of the guys they are replacing, we will find out soon enough.