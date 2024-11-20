New York Jets Hold Firm in Newest On SI Power Rankings After GM Chaos
Even during the bye week, the New York Jets couldn’t resist making news.
Owner Woody Johnson fired general manager Joe Douglas on Tuesday. But that firing, coupled with a loss to Indianapolis, wasn’t enough to drop the Jets any further in the Week 12 edition of On SI NFL power rankings.
Each writer for the 32 On SI NFL sites voted on team rankings after the conclusion of action in Week 11.
For the second straight week, the Jets remained No. 25. The rankings had a new No. 1 team, as the Detroit Lions moved up after Kansas City lost its first game of the season Sunday against Buffalo.
The New York Jets won't play another game until Dec. 1 when they host the Seattle Seahawks, but they have managed to turn a season that had great promise into one that has become a complete disaster.
New York has lost seven of its last eight games after a 2-1 start. After five games, Johnson fired head coach Robert Saleh and elevated defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich to interim coach. Johnson did so without consulting Douglas, which meant that Douglas’ days were numbered, even though he was in the final year of the six-year contract he signed in 2019.
When the Jets made the formal announcement of Douglas’ firing, Johnson said in a statement that the search for a new general manager would begin immediately.
"Today, I informed Joe Douglas he will no longer serve as the General Manager of the New York Jets. I want to thank Joe for his commitment to the Jets over the last six years and wish him and his family the best moving forward. Phil Savage will be the Interim General Manager for the remainder of the season. We will begin the process to identify a new General Manager immediately."
The Jets have six games remaining in the season. It is highly unlikely that Ulbrich will get the full-time head coaching job, so New York is preparing to go through its biggest change as a franchise since Douglas took over his general manager.
Along with new leadership, the franchise may be looking for a new quarterback as Aaron Rodgers is about to turn 41 years old and is putting together one of the worst seasons of his career relative to the success of the team.
The Jets now seem destined for a Top 10 draft pick next April and the hope is that Johnson can hire a general manager and a head coach that know how to use it.