NFL Week 3 Television & Radio Guide: How to Watch the New York Jets at the Indianapolis Colts

Below is the guide for how to watch and listen to the New York Jets this weekend. Television station and radio guide for watching and listening to the Jets game.

The Jets will travel to the Miami Dolphins this weekend. After another blowout loss this past weekend, the Jets are still seeking their first win of the season.

Game Time: 4:05 P.M. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium (limited fans)

How to Watch: On CBS

Play-by-play with Andrew Catalon, analyst role is James Lofton and sideline reporter is Sherree Burruss.

How to Listen: In New York on 98.7 ESPN Radio

Play-by-play with Bob Wischusen, analyst role is Marty Lyons

Satellite Radio:

Sirius – 82

XM - 226

Key Jets Injuries – LT Mekhi Becton (shoulder) DOUBTFUL; QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) DOUBTFUL; WR Breshad Perriman (ankle) QUESTIONABLE; CB Bless Austin (calf) QUESTIONABLE

Last Week – The Jets continue their woeful start to the season, a 30-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The Jets now face a divisional opponent for the second time this season, having lost to the Buffalo Bills on the road in the season opener 27-17.

For the Miami Dolphins, they may have a disappointing 2-3 record but after a win at the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, there is a sense of momentum that their own rebuild is rounding into form.

Quote of the Week – Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains on the possible return of wide receiver Breshad Perriman this week:

“We signed him with the expectation that he’d be able to help take the top off the coverage, and create some explosive plays, and we haven’t had that to this point. When you get a guy out there that can’t run, we watched those last eight to 10 games in Tampa from last year, that he played really well down the stretch. You saw him grow as a pro and when we signed him, that was our expectation. That’s what we were going to get, a guy that could cut the field in quarters so to say, and you need those explosive plays, those 20- to 25-yard chunk plays and the long touchdown plays. We haven’t been able to get those, and we’re hoping that he’s part of that. That’s why we signed him, and that’s why he’s here.”