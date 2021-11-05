Jets vs. Colts Live Score Updates — Thursday Night Football

Follow along for live updates as the Jets look for another upset victory, taking on the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football.

Coming off an improbable victory over the Bengals, behind an unforgettable performance from backup quarterback Mime White, the Jets have a prime-time matchup with the Colts.

New York is in Indianapolis on Thursday night, facing off with the 3-5 Colts on the national stage.

What kind of encore will White provide after his historic day against the Bengals? Indianapolis has a stout defense, but last week proves that anything can happen.

Turnovers could be the deciding factor in this one. The Colts are tied with the Bills for the most takeaways in the league this season with 18 (nine interceptions and nine forced fumbles). Meanwhile, the Jets are second in football with 15 giveaways this season, leading the league with 13 interceptions thrown.

If New York can take care of the football, and White can move the chains without turning the ball over, expect a close ballgame deep into the fourth quarter.

If the Colts can snatch momentum early on with takeaways and keep White uncomfortable in the pocket, we might see a version of the Jets that lost by 41 points in New England only a few weeks ago.

With kickoff moments away, here are some stories to get you set for this Week 9 showdown.

Throughout the game on Thursday night, be sure to stick around right here for live score updates and some analysis. As always, refresh this page to make sure you're viewing the latest version.

First Quarter

6:55: Jets 0, Colts 7

After a short drive from the Jets ended in a punt, Colts running back Nyheim Hines punctuates an 88-yard drive with a 34-yard touchdown run. Indy takes the early lead.