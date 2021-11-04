Jets-Colts Prediction: Can Mike White Lead New York to Another Upset Victory?

After shocking the world with an iconic performance last Sunday, leading his team to an unforgettable victory over the Bengals, quarterback Mike White will lead the Jets into Indianapolis for a prime-time matchup with the Colts on Thursday night.

Expectations are high for Gang Green. New York produced more than 500 yards on offense for the first time in over three years last Sunday. The defense contained Cincinnati's explosive offense, making plays in the backfield and forcing a late turnover that proved to be the difference in a three-point victory.

White threw for 405 yards with three touchdowns, the type of performance from a quarterback that Jets fans haven't witnessed in a very long time.

So, how will this unit fare under the lights against the Colts?

Indianapolis has battled their own demons this season, falling to 3-5 last week with an overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans (the only other team New York has beaten this season).

Running back Jonathan Taylor is going to be a problem for the Jets' defense. He has 649 rushing yards and 265 receiving yards so far in 2021. And even if quarterback Carson Wentz has struggled at times this year in his first season away from Philadelphia, he still has the potential to erupt for a huge day on any given Sunday.

As the tradition goes here at Jets Country, here is our score prediction for this week along with some analysis as to what we'll see between the lines.

Max Goodman's prediction: Jets 28, Colts 27

There are countless reasons why the Colts are favored to win on Thursday night.

New York has been awful in prime-time games in recent history. As pointed out by ESPN's Rich Cimini, the Jets have lost six straight and 17 of their last 23 games at night, dating back to the Butt Fumble in 2012.

Indianapolis, meanwhile, has won three of their last five games, with both of their two losses in that span coming in overtime.

Plus, an injury-plagued Jets team is working in a short week for the first time, a huge test for a young roster and a first-year coaching staff.

And yet, I have the Jets winning this game. Why? New York showed everyone last week what this team is capable of when the Jets are firing on all cylinders. It doesn't happen often—New York is still a year or two away in their rebuild—but the foundation is there.

Sure, Gang Green is still missing their starting quarterback. Top wideout Corey Davis is doubtful and could miss his second straight game with a hip injury. The defense is missing several key contributors. But when the mix of young and veteran players in this locker room plays to their potential—and the coaching staff pitches a perfect game like they did last week—even the best teams are susceptible to an upset.

New York is riding high after a season-defining victory. Even after all the slow-start nightmares earlier in the season, I expect this team to roar out of the gates once again on Thursday night, hungry to prove that Sunday against the Bengals wasn't a fluke.

It'll be tough for White and the offense to catch the Colts off guard to the same extent as they did last week with Cincinnati, but if the quarterback can take what the defense gives him early, New York can establish the momentum they need to put points on the board.

The deciding factor in this game, however, is going to be the turnover margin. Indianapolis has 18 takeaways this season, tied with the Bills for the most in the NFL. The Jets lead the league with 13 interceptions thrown this season.

Nine of those came from Zach Wilson over the first six games of the year, but White has thrown four already in his two games under center. Indianapolis' defense is a threat to change this game, adding to their total of nine picks this season.

Holding onto the football is a must for New York on Thursday night. Wentz has thrown only three picks this year and the Jets didn't have an interception in 2021 until the fourth quarter on Sunday.

Therefore, Gang Green needs to take advantage of their opportunities. It's certainly a bold take, but I think the Jets play it smart again, racking up first downs and leading in time of possession like they did in Week 8.

Bottom line, it's going to take some more magic from White and New York's playmakers on offense to make this a game at Lucas Oil Stadium. I think White will eclipse 300 yards through the air, throwing for two touchdowns while getting picked off once. Michael Carter and Jamison Crowder will both contribute 100-plus yards on offense and Denzel Mims will catch his first career touchdown pass.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.