NFL Week 4 Fantasy Football: New York Jets Wide Receiver Jamison Crowder's Return is Big

Not only are the New York Jets poised to get Jamison Crowder back on the field tonight against the Denver Broncos, so too are fantasy football owners. Big news all around.

Crowder has not played for the Jets since Week 1, suffering a hamstring injury in practice ahead of the Jets home opener against the San Francisco 49ers (a 31-13 loss for the Jets). There had been hope that Crowder would be able to play last week, a 36-7 loss by the Jets at the Indianapolis Colts.

Instead, things appear to be pointed in the right direction for the Jets wide receiver to return tonight against the Broncos. The 0-3 Jets are facing a must-win game tonight against the Broncos if they want to keep any hopes of a respectable season in view.

A season ago, Crowder was head and shoulders above the rest of the Jets wide receivers, leading the team in both catches and receiving yards. He picked up right where he left off in Week 1, leading the Jets in receiving.

At the Buffalo Bills, he had seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown in a 27-17 loss.

He could be a smart fantasy play as the Jets are desperately thin at wide receiver. After Crowder, Chris Hogan and Braxton Berrios are the Jets next top targets for quarterback Sam Darnold.

Hogan was signed off the streets in August during a rash of injuries at wide receiver in training camp. Berrios is in his second year in the NFL, having been cut by the New England Patriots before last season as an undrafted rookie free agent. While Hogan is sold and Berrios is emerging as quite the reliable receiver, neither are currently as capable of breaking out as Crowder.

The Jets will be without wide receivers Breshad Perriman (ankle) and Denzel Mims (hamstring) against the Broncos.