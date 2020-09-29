New York Jets' Jamison Crowder to Practice on Tuesday; George Fant, Mekhi Becton Limited

Jamison Crowder could be poised to make a return, a much-needed lift to a beleaguered New York Jets offense.

The team’s leading wide receiver a year ago, Crowder (hamstring) was hurt in practice ahead of Week 2. In the season opening loss at the Buffalo Bills, Crowder led the Jets with seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown. He was targeted 13 times in that game.

Some other big names could see the field this Thursday when the Jets (0-3) host the Denver Broncos (0-3) in what is fast becoming a must-win game for Jets head coach Adam Gase. Right tackle George Fant (concussion) and left tackle Mekhi Becton (shoulder) were limited in Tuesday’s practice.

The Jets are last on total offense and scoring offense.

“Anytime that you can get your best receiver back on the field, gets you fired up a little bit,” Gase said on Tuesday before practice.

“All these are pointing in the right direction, we just got to make sure that the guys keeping doing the proper things to get their bodies right and ready to go. The guys in the concussion protocol, we finish those the proper way; hopefully those guys will be able to play.

Crowder’s injury was a big blow to an offense that has struggled to move the ball this year. Injuries have hit the wide receivers especially hard, helping to explain why the offense has been so poor.

Rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims, the Jets second round pick, has yet to play this year with a hamstring injury. Breshad Perriman, signed in free agency, suffered an ankle injury in a Week 2 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He hasn’t played since.

The return of Crowder along with offensive linemen like Fant (who missed Week 3) and Becton (injured in the Jets Week 3 loss) is welcome news to help the hurting offense.

“Hopefully we can get all these guys to the game and be a lot healthier,” Gase said.