New York Jets Land Michigan Wolverines Superstar in NFL Mock Draft
As a team, the New York Jets have many areas they need to improve. The 2025 NFL draft will give them an opportunity to do that, but it’s also tough to get a feel for what they’re exactly targeting.
If a quarterback who’s too good to pass on falls to them, the logical thing to do would be to draft said player. While that likely won’t be the case, given there aren’t many quarterbacks who look to be franchise talents, the Jets might believe one is available.
With New York out of the playoff picture, the season is essentially over. Woody Johnson has many decisions to make over the next few months, including a head coaching search, a general manager position to fill, and determining who will be the team's quarterback in 2025.
As of now, it seems likely the Jets will take a non-quarterback in the first round.
In a recent mock draft from Field Yates of ESPN, New York did just that, selecting Mason Graham, a defensive tackle out of the University of Michigan, with the No. 6 pick. It should be noted that the Jets would have the No. 7 pick based on Tankathon, so Yates believes the Jets may move up a bit.
"The Jets' draft-day direction will be an interesting storyline to follow. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers' future is uncertain, but enough young core players are in place that a new GM and coach might not view this as a rebuild, but instead a team that can make strides in a hurry. Defensive tackle figures to be an issue, and Graham is a hand-in-glove fit for any defense given his versatility and explosive skill set. He is powerful, dynamic getting off the ball, instinctive and relentless. Graham and Quinnen Williams would form quite a duo."
Drafting a defensive player a year ago would’ve been questionable, but the Jets' defense hasn’t been great this year, to say the least. What was once considered one of the top defensive units in the NFL has seen New York have two game with 20 missed tackles. Add to that the unit's overall inability to stop the run and the selection makes some sense.
The unit looks completely different than it has over the past few seasons, which is a big part of the Jets' disappointing showing.
Graham is considered one of the top defensive players in college football. He’s a three-year player at Michigan, posting 108 tackles, nine sacks, and one forced fumble in that span.
This season was been his best showing yet, finishing the regular season with a career-high 46 tackles and 3.5 sacks.
There will be other options for New York at No. 6 if it falls that way, but Graham would be an excellent pick after a year full of missed tackles.