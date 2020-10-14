The Fantasy Football Implications of the New York Jets Release of Le'Veon Bell

Le’Veon Bell was released by the New York Jets on Tuesday night, a move that has implications for his old team, the rest of the NFL and, of course, fantasy football owners.

Underutilized on the Jets, Bell is coming off a Week 5 performance of 67 yards of total offense (60 rushing yards on 13 carries; one reception for seven yards). If he signs with a playoff contender, the type of team that would conceivably have a better offensive line, he could certainly thrive.

"Bell's release is a gift from the fantasy gods to all his owners. After going in the middle rounds of drafts this summer, he could potentially land with a playoff bound and make an immediate impact,” said Frankie Taddeo, a national fantasy expert for SportsIllustrated.com.

“Can you imagine his production playing in Kansas City with Patrick Mahomes? Or perhaps being the target of Cam Newton in New England? Bell has immense talent and his lack of production in New York was more of an indictment upon a horrendous offensive line he ran behind in his 17 games in green and white as well the inept coaching of Adam Gase - who should not be a head coach at any level - than an indication of diminishing skills. Grab him off the waiver wire now if any owner had lost faith in him or was forced to drop him due to COVID-19 roster issues."

Bell is coming off a 2019, his first year in New York, where he had 793 rushing yards. His 3.2 yards per carry and 52.6 yards per game rushing in 2019 were both career lows.

He was playing behind a terrible offensive line last year. It hasn’t been much better this year, truth be told.

Now with Bell released, the Jets will likely turn to the 37-year old Frank Gore and rookie La’Mical Perine for the vast majority of their backfield rotation.

"The Jets are an absolute mess and unless Gase is replaced no fantasy owner should be looking to use any skill position player from ‘Gang Green’ outside of Jamison Crowder. Despite Bell's release the upside for Gore or Perine is minimal running behind a bad line. I would prefer Perine in deeper leagues if you have expanded rosters as a 'stash and cash' type of player should be handed lead duties. However, that is doubtful to take place unless Gase is removed. This is a backfield as well an offense - outside of Crowder - to completely avoid,” Taddeo said.

A noted Jets fan and a critic of Gase, to say the least, Taddeo waxed emotional about Bell’s departure. Bell was signed last offseason to a four-year, $52.5 million contract with $27 million in guaranteed money. It was always a strange marriage, given that the Jets offensive line was far from settled, making Bell a luxury purchase for a team that had a thrift store budget.

"On behalf of all Jets fans I want to apologize to Le'Veon for the raw deal he received in his time in New York. Adam Gase once again he guts rosters and removes all elite talent - see Miami,” Taddeo said.

“The best response I received upon Bell's release came from 'Vinny the Lip' from back Staten Island who proclaimed 'I Wish I Could Be Released From Being a Fan of this Team.’ Well said Vincent, I believe all Jets fans are sharing that sentiment."

'Vinnie the Lip' did not respond to numerous requests from SportsIllustrated.com for further comment.