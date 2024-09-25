New York Jets Linked To Former 700-Yard Wide Receiver
There aren't many flaws on the New York Jets roster.
Entering the season, there were certainly concerns about their wide receiver unit, and while the Jets haven't fully answered all of those questions, there have been some positive signs throughout the first three weeks.
If Allen Lazard continues to play how he has, New York's offense should continue to be one of the better units in the NFL. Factor in that it's only a matter of time before Garrett Wilson fully gets going, and there's plenty to be excited about.
However, as the games get tougher, the Jets could consider adding another wide receiver. Given that they still have some cap space to use, it might not be a bad idea.
Their eyes are certainly set on star receiver Davante Adams, although it's uncertain if the Las Vegas Raiders will trade him before the deadline.
If not, they could be in the mix for a veteran who can help them out, even marginally.
Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department recently urged them to do that, suggesting they sign free agent Russell Gage.
"It's hard to pick out weaknesses after a dominant performance like the one the Jets just put together. However, the depth in the receiver room is still a little concerning. Allen Lazard is third on the team in targets and Mike Williams has yet to make a mark. Finding another veteran who could step up in case of injury might be an important move. Russell Gage has proved to be a reliable option. He missed the 2023 season but was with the Ravens until the final cutdown ahead of the season."
Gauge hasn't been in the NFL since 2022, but he was a serviceable professional before that. In the 2021 campaign, he posted 770 yards on 66 receptions.
While the more logical thing might be for New York to trade for a player who's been on the field throughout the year, there isn't any risk in signing a player like Gage to the practice squad and seeing if he has anything left in the tank.
Just because the Jets' offense has looked above average doesn't mean they don't need to improve. Remember, this team's goal is to win a Super Bowl.
While they've proven they might have a chance to do so throughout Week 3, it's still very early.
There are many positive signs, and if things go as planned, expect Joe Douglas to feel a sense of urgency around the trade deadline or sign a few free agents before that.