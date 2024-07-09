New York Jets Linked to Two Intriguing Defensive Free Agents
The New York Jets are set to get training camp underway next month. With the 2024 NFL season right around the corner, the hype is high once again surrounding the Jets.
Just like last season at this time, New York is being viewed as a potential sleeper Super Bowl contender.
With Aaron Rodgers coming back from a torn Achilles, there are legitimate questions that the team will need to answer. Can Rodgers get back to his pre-injury form? Will he stay injury free in 2024?
Rodgers will be a big part of whether or not the Jets find success this season. However, the front office has done an amazing job of stacking up the roster around him with talent on both sides of the ball.
Keeping that in mind, there are a few areas that New York could still get better.
Bleacher Report listed two potential defensive players as late free agency targets for the Jets. If they want to add more depth and talent to the defensive side of the ball, these two players could make sense.
Quandre Diggs is one of the names and would bring massive talent to the field for the Jets at safety.
During the 2023 season with the Seattle Seahawks, Diggs ended up playing in 17 games. He racked up 95 total tackles to go along with an interception and five defended passes.
Lawrence Guy is another potential target who could improve the defensive line depth.
He played for the New England Patriots in 2023, recording 38 tackles and a defended pass.
Clearly, Diggs would be the more impactful addition. New York could use an upgrade at the safety position. Guy would be a solid depth addition and insurance in case of injury throughout the year.
Joe Douglas does not have to make any kind of move. He has a roster in place that looks talented and should compete in the AFC. However, if he wanted to beef up the all-around roster depth, these two guys could make a lot of sense.
Every team that wants to be a Super Bowl contender has to be ready to face adversity. The Jets may be there with their current roster, but adding an upgrade at safety and a quality defensive lineman might not be a bad idea.