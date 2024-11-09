New York Jets Lose Key Pass-Rusher for Arizona Cardinals Game
The New York Jets are heading into this week's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals looking to pick up a much-needed second straight win.
After beating the Houston Texans last week, the Jets are looking to improve to 4-6 with a big win over the Cardinals.
Unfortunately, they're going to have to come through with a win despite not having a key pass-rusher on the field.
According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, New York has downgraded pass-rusher Solomon Thomas to out for tomorrow's game.
Thomas has been a solid piece for the Jets so far this season. He has recorded 16 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a defended pass in nine games.
Arizona is a much better team this season than they have been over the last couple of years. Kyler Murray has been a more dangerous quarterback and New York will need to find a way to keep him in check.
On the offensive side of the football, the Jets are going to need to find a way to play up to their potential.
Aaron Rodgers has elite weapons in Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams to utilize. Mike Williams was traded this week, but the passing game should find success this week. Breece Hall and the running game also need to put together a strong performance.
Hopefully, the New York defense will be able to fill in the void that Thomas' absence leaves. They have plenty of players who can put pressure on the quarterback.
Obviously, Haason Reddick will be a name that the Jets need to step up.
All of that being said, New York has a huge opportunity this week.
A win would help power them back into the playoff picture in the AFC. On the other hand, a loss would put them in a very bad place when it comes to playoff contention.