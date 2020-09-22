WATCH: Jets Mekhi Becton Is Even Better Than Advertised, Just Destroys a 49ers Edge Rusher

Two weeks into his NFL career and already, Mekhi Becton is getting rave reviews. The New York Jets left tackle is looking every bit the part of being a building block for a team that desperately needs positive contributions.

Becton, taken No. 11 overall in April’s NFL Draft, has shown in his first two NFL games – both starts – that there is an awful lot to like about his career path and development. Coming out of Louisville, the All-ACC selection was thought to be a bit raw and in need of refinement to his technique.

“Becton’s been awesome,” Jets quarterback Sam Darnold said. “I think he would say there’s been a couple things, but other than that he’s been really good and he’s going to continue to help this team grow and win games.”

The talk of him being raw is true but is not a shock given that nearly all rookie offensive linemen have a steep learning curve. Few are instant starters at the beginning of their NFL careers.

Even fewer do so at left tackle, the most coveted role on the line.

So it is scary to think that there is still plenty of room for growth from the Jets massive left tackle. One particular play from Becton in the third quarter of the Jets 31-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers left NFL analyst Brian Baldinger almost breathless.

‘The Big Ticket,’ as Baldinger alludes to repeatedly in his analysis, is Becton’s nickname.

“This is the ‘Big Ticket’ and this is what he thinks the play-calling should be. Run behind Highway 77. Just run behind him, if you don’t believe me, watch ‘The Ticket.’ This is a 21-year old rookie and here’s what he’s telling his head coach,” a rather excited Baldinger said. “Run behind the ‘Big Ticket!’ Run behind the Big Ticket! Don’t stop, run behind.”

Baldinger is a former NFL offensive lineman and currently an analyst for the NFL Network.

One of four new starters on the offensive line, Becton is the crown jewel of Jets general manager Joe Douglas’ effort to rebuild the unit. The powerful left tackle had a successful college career including being named the ACC’s top blocker. But it was his performance at the NFL Combine where he ran a 5.11 time in the 40 that saw him burst onto the national scene.

Backing up Baldinger’s assessment is Pro Football Focus, who graded Becton as the top offensive rookie in the NFL each of the past two weeks.

“His 72.6 pass-block grade ranks 27th among 62 qualifying tackles after two weeks, but his work in the run game is what is standing out so far,” writes PFF’s Anthony Treash.